Central Arkansas Bears release 2024 football schedule

The Central Arkansas Bears have released their 2024 football schedule, which features five home games and 12 contests overall.

Central Arkansas opens the 2024 season with back-to-back non-conference contests on the road, beginning on Saturday, Aug. 31 at the Arkansas State Red Wolves and then at the Lindenwood Lions on Saturday, Sept. 7. The contest against Lindenwood was previously unannounced.

The following week on Saturday, Sept. 14, Central Arkansas will open its home schedule at Estes Stadium in Conway, Ark., with a United Athletic Conference (UAC) contest against the Austin Peay Governors. The Bears will then step out of league action to visit the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions on Sept. 21 before returning home to wrap up non-conference play against the Lamar Cardinals on Sept. 28.

Following an open date on Oct. 5, Central Arkansas will play seven consecutive UAC contests: vs. Stephen F. Austin (Oct. 12), at Abilene Christian (Oct. 19), vs. North Alabama (Oct. 26), at Utah Tech (Nov. 2), at Tarleton State (Nov. 9), vs. West Georgia (Nov. 16), and at Eastern Kentucky (Nov. 23).

Below is Central Arkansas’s complete schedule for the 2024 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2024 Central Arkansas Football Schedule

08/31 – at Arkansas State

09/07 – at Lindenwood

09/14 – Austin Peay*

09/21 – at UAPB

09/28 – Lamar

10/05 – OFF

10/12 – Stephen F. Austin*

10/19 – at Abilene Christian*

10/26 – North Alabama*

11/02 – at Utah Tech*

11/09 – at Tarleton State*

11/16 – West Georgia*

11/23 – at Eastern Kentucky*

* UAC contest.

Central Arkansas finished the 2023 season 7-4 overall and 4-2 in UAC play. The Bears are entering their seventh season under head coach Nathan Brown, who has a 37-29 overall record at the school.