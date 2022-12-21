Central Arkansas announces 2023 football schedule

The Central Arkansas Bears have announced their 2023 football schedule, which includes five home games and a trip to Oklahoma State among the 11 total games.

Central Arkansas opens the 2023 season with three straight non-conference games, all on the road. The Bears open against the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Saturday, Sept. 2, then trek to face the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions on Saturday, Sept. 9. The Bears then travel to Fargo, N.D., to square off with FCS national finalist North Dakota State on Saturday, Sept. 16.

Estes Stadium in Conway welcomes its first opponent Saturday, Sept. 23, as Abilene Christian will do battle with the Bears on The Stripes for the first league tilt before a trip to Southern Utah one week later winds down September.

UCA’s conference schedule in 2023 will be a mixture of ASUN and Western Athletic Conference teams, dubbed “ASUN-WAC.” The two conferences, which consists of nine football-playing members, formed the joint association to ensure NCAA championship access.

The Bears will then settle in for an entire month without having to leave their corner of the Natural State. Southeast Missouri visits Conway Saturday, Oct. 4, for the first of three October home tilts, followed by a visit from Stephen F. Austin one week later. A bye week then awaits, followed by a visit from Tarleton State on Saturday, Oct. 28.

UCA travels on two of the three November dates on its slate. The Bears visit North Alabama on Saturday, Nov. 4, followed by the final home game on The Stripes against Eastern Kentucky one week later. UCA then closes the season at Austin Peay on Saturday, Nov. 18.

Below is UCA’s complete schedule for the 2023 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2023 Central Arkansas Football Schedule

09/02 – at Oklahoma State

09/09 – at Arkansas-Pine Bluff

09/16 – North Dakota State

09/23 – Abilene Christian*

09/30 – at Southern Utah*

10/07 – Southeast Missouri

10/14 – Stephen F. Austin*

10/21 – OFF

10/28 – Tarleton State*

11/04 – at North Alabama*

11/11 – Eastern Kentucky*

11/18 – at Austin Peay*

* ASUN-WAC contest.

Austin Peay finished the 2022 campaign 3-2 in the ASUN (5-6 overall). The Bears did not make the FCS playoffs.