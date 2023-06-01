CBS Sports Network sets 2023 college football TV schedule

CBS Sports Network (CBSSN) has announced its 2023 college football TV schedule, and it includes 70 games set for broadcast.
The schedule kicks off in Week Zero on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023 with a Conference USA doubleheader — UTEP at Jacksonville State at 5:30pm ET and FIU at Louisiana Tech at 9:00pm ET.
Week 1 of the CBS Sports Network slate kicks off on Thursday, Aug. 31 at 7:30pm ET with the UConn Huskies hosting the NC State Wolfpack.
CBS Sports Network will again serve as the home of Service Academy football. The network will televise seven Army Black Knights games, five Air Force Falcons games, and four Navy Midshipmen games.
The 2023 Conference USA Football Championship Game on Friday, Dec. 2 will be televised by CBS Sports Network at a time to be announced later. This will be the fifth consecutive season that CBSSN has televised the C-USA football championship game.
Below are the CBSSN TV selections as of May 31:
2023 CBSSN Football TV Schedule
*All times Eastern.
Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023
UTEP at Jacksonville State – 5:30pm
FIU at Louisiana Tech – 9:00pm
Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023
NC State at UConn – 7:30pm
Friday, Sept. 1, 2023
Stanford at Hawaii – 11:00pm
Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023
Bowling Green at Liberty – 12:00pm
USF at Western Kentucky – 3:30pm
Washington St at Colorado St – 7:00pm
Idaho State at San Diego State – 10:30pm
Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023
Delaware St at Army – 12:00pm
Wagner at Navy – 3:30pm
Air Force at Sam Houston – 8:00pm
Friday, Sept. 15, 2023
Utah St at Air Force – 8:00pm
Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023
Liberty at Buffalo – 12:00pm
FIU at UConn – 3:30pm
Vanderbilt at UNLV – 7:00pm
Kansas at Nevada – 10:30pm
Friday, Sept. 22, 2023
Boise State at San Diego State – 10:30pm
Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023
Mid-American Conference TBD – 12:00pm
Duke at UConn – 3:30pm
Appalachian St at Wyoming – 7:00pm
Kent State at Fresno State – 10:30pm
Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023
Middle Tennessee at Western Kentucky – 7:30pm
Friday, Sept. 29, 2023
Louisiana Tech at UTEP – 9:00pm
Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023
Utah State at UConn – 12:00pm
USF at Navy – 3:30pm
San Diego St at Air Force – 8:00pm
Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023
FIU at New Mexico State – 9:00pm
Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023
Sam Houston at Liberty – 7:00pm
Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023
Boston College at Army – 12:00pm
North Texas at Navy – 3:30pm
San Jose St at Boise St – 8:00pm
Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023
Louisiana Tech at Middle Tennessee – 7:00pm
Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023
Sam Houston at New Mexico St – 9:00pm
Friday, Oct. 13, 2023
Fresno St at Utah St – 8:00pm
Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023
Mid-American Conference TBD – 12:00pm
Troy at Army – 3:30pm
Wyoming at Air Force – 7:00pm
San Diego State at Hawaii – 11:00pm
Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023
Middle Tennessee at Liberty – 7:00pm
Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023
FIU at Sam Houston State – 7:00pm
Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023
Mid-American Conference TBD – 12:00pm
USF at UConn – 3:30pm
Utah State at San Jose State – 7:00pm
Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023
New Mexico St at Louisiana Tech – 7:00pm
Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023
Jacksonville St at FIU – 7:00pm
Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023
UMass at Army – 12:00pm
Mid-American Conference TBD – 3:30pm
Air Force at Colorado St – 7:00pm
New Mexico at Nevada – 10:30pm
Friday, Nov. 3, 2023
Colorado State at Wyoming – 8:00pm
Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023
Army at Air Force – 2:30pm
Louisiana Tech at Liberty – 6:00pm
Boise St at Fresno St – 10:00pm
Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023
Mid-American Conference TBD – 7:00pm
Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023
Mid-American Conference TBD – 7:00pm
Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023
Holy Cross at Army – 12:00pm
UAB at Navy – 3:30pm
San Diego St at Colorado St – 7:00pm
Fresno St at San Jose St – 10:30pm
Tuesday Nov. 14, 2023
Mid-American Conference TBD – 7:00pm
Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023
Coastal Carolina at Army – 12:00pm
UNLV at Air Force – 3:30pm
Boise St at Utah St – 7:00pm
San Diego St at San Jose St – 10:30pm
Friday, Nov. 24, 2023
Mid-American Conference TBD – 12:00pm
Utah State at New Mexico – 3:30pm
Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023
Mid-American Conference TBD – 12:00pm
Liberty at UTEP – 3:30pm
Wyoming at Nevada – 9:00pm
Friday, Dec. 1, 2023
Conference USA Championship – TBD
It’s a misprint on the CBS Sports website too but the LA Tech-Liberty game on Nov 4 is actually at 6pm ET following Air Force-Army There’s no way that game lasts 2.5 hours according to what’s currently listed
Thanks Kevin for updating everything
Maybe you could update the UConn 2023 schedule to reflect this announcement
It was updated.