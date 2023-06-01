CBS Sports Network sets 2023 college football TV schedule

CBS Sports Network (CBSSN) has announced its 2023 college football TV schedule, and it includes 70 games set for broadcast.

The schedule kicks off in Week Zero on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023 with a Conference USA doubleheader — UTEP at Jacksonville State at 5:30pm ET and FIU at Louisiana Tech at 9:00pm ET.

Week 1 of the CBS Sports Network slate kicks off on Thursday, Aug. 31 at 7:30pm ET with the UConn Huskies hosting the NC State Wolfpack.

CBS Sports Network will again serve as the home of Service Academy football. The network will televise seven Army Black Knights games, five Air Force Falcons games, and four Navy Midshipmen games.

The 2023 Conference USA Football Championship Game on Friday, Dec. 2 will be televised by CBS Sports Network at a time to be announced later. This will be the fifth consecutive season that CBSSN has televised the C-USA football championship game.

Below are the CBSSN TV selections as of May 31:

2023 CBSSN Football TV Schedule

*All times Eastern.

Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023

UTEP at Jacksonville State – 5:30pm

FIU at Louisiana Tech – 9:00pm

Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023

NC State at UConn – 7:30pm

Friday, Sept. 1, 2023

Stanford at Hawaii – 11:00pm

Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023

Bowling Green at Liberty – 12:00pm

USF at Western Kentucky – 3:30pm

Washington St at Colorado St – 7:00pm

Idaho State at San Diego State – 10:30pm

Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023

Delaware St at Army – 12:00pm

Wagner at Navy – 3:30pm

Air Force at Sam Houston – 8:00pm

Friday, Sept. 15, 2023

Utah St at Air Force – 8:00pm

Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023

Liberty at Buffalo – 12:00pm

FIU at UConn – 3:30pm

Vanderbilt at UNLV – 7:00pm

Kansas at Nevada – 10:30pm

Friday, Sept. 22, 2023

Boise State at San Diego State – 10:30pm

Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023

Mid-American Conference TBD – 12:00pm

Duke at UConn – 3:30pm

Appalachian St at Wyoming – 7:00pm

Kent State at Fresno State – 10:30pm

Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023

Middle Tennessee at Western Kentucky – 7:30pm

Friday, Sept. 29, 2023

Louisiana Tech at UTEP – 9:00pm

Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023

Utah State at UConn – 12:00pm

USF at Navy – 3:30pm

San Diego St at Air Force – 8:00pm

Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023

FIU at New Mexico State – 9:00pm

Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023

Sam Houston at Liberty – 7:00pm

Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023

Boston College at Army – 12:00pm

North Texas at Navy – 3:30pm

San Jose St at Boise St – 8:00pm

Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023

Louisiana Tech at Middle Tennessee – 7:00pm

Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023

Sam Houston at New Mexico St – 9:00pm

Friday, Oct. 13, 2023

Fresno St at Utah St – 8:00pm

Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023

Mid-American Conference TBD – 12:00pm

Troy at Army – 3:30pm

Wyoming at Air Force – 7:00pm

San Diego State at Hawaii – 11:00pm

Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023

Middle Tennessee at Liberty – 7:00pm

Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023

FIU at Sam Houston State – 7:00pm

Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023

Mid-American Conference TBD – 12:00pm

USF at UConn – 3:30pm

Utah State at San Jose State – 7:00pm

Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023

New Mexico St at Louisiana Tech – 7:00pm

Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023

Jacksonville St at FIU – 7:00pm

Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023

UMass at Army – 12:00pm

Mid-American Conference TBD – 3:30pm

Air Force at Colorado St – 7:00pm

New Mexico at Nevada – 10:30pm

Friday, Nov. 3, 2023

Colorado State at Wyoming – 8:00pm

Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023

Army at Air Force – 2:30pm

Louisiana Tech at Liberty – 6:00pm

Boise St at Fresno St – 10:00pm

Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023

Mid-American Conference TBD – 7:00pm

Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023

Mid-American Conference TBD – 7:00pm

Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023

Holy Cross at Army – 12:00pm

UAB at Navy – 3:30pm

San Diego St at Colorado St – 7:00pm

Fresno St at San Jose St – 10:30pm

Tuesday Nov. 14, 2023

Mid-American Conference TBD – 7:00pm

Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023

Coastal Carolina at Army – 12:00pm

UNLV at Air Force – 3:30pm

Boise St at Utah St – 7:00pm

San Diego St at San Jose St – 10:30pm

Friday, Nov. 24, 2023

Mid-American Conference TBD – 12:00pm

Utah State at New Mexico – 3:30pm

Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023

Mid-American Conference TBD – 12:00pm

Liberty at UTEP – 3:30pm

Wyoming at Nevada – 9:00pm

Friday, Dec. 1, 2023

Conference USA Championship – TBD

