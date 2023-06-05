CBS Sports Network releases 2023 CFL TV schedule

The 2023 CFL Schedule kicks off on Thursday, and ahead of kickoff, CBS Sports Network (CBSSN) has released their slate of 34 games set for broadcast during the season.

The Canadian Football League (CFL) will again play a 21-week regular season in 2023. Each CFL team will play an 18-game schedule with three bye weeks.

16 of the 18 games are played against common opponents, once at home and once on the road, which is essentially a same season home-and-home series. The two remaining games are rotated each season.

The 2023 CFL Schedule begins on Thursday, June 8, 2023, with the Calgary Stampeders hosting the BC Lions at McMahon Stadium in Calgary, Alberta. The game will be televised live in the United States by CBS Sports Network at 9:00pm ET.

CFL games not televised by CBS Sports Network this season will be available to stream for free via the league’s new streaming service, CFL+. Outside of North America, the complete 2023 season, including the Grey Cup Playoffs and the 110th Grey Cup, will be available to stream.

The 2023 CFL season will conclude with the 110th Grey Cup, which is scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023 and it will be played at Tim Hortons Field in Hamilton, Ontario. The game will be streamed live by CFL+ at 6:00pm ET.

All Canadian Football League games are televised in Canada in English by The Sports Network (TSN) and in French by Réseau des sports (RDS). Below is the 34-game CFL schedule set for CBS Sports Network this season:

2023 CFL TV Schedule on CBS Sports Network

* Subject to change.

WEEK 1

Thursday, June 8

B.C. at Calgary – 9pm ET

Saturday, June 10

Ottawa at Montreal – 7pm ET

WEEK 2

Friday, June 16

Winnipeg at Saskatchewan – 9pm ET

Saturday, June 17

Edmonton at B.C. – 7pm ET

Sunday, June 18

Hamilton at Toronto – 7pm ET

WEEK 3

Friday, June 23

Montreal at Hamilton – 7:30pm ET

WEEK 4

Saturday, July 1

Winnipeg at Montreal – 7pm ET

Monday, July 3

B.C. at Toronto – 7pm ET

WEEK 5

Thursday, July 6

Edmonton at Saskatchewan – 9pm ET

Saturday, July 8

Ottawa at Hamilton – 7pm ET

Sunday, July 9

Montreal at B.C. – 7pm ET

WEEK 6

Thursday, July 13

Hamilton at Edmonton – 9pm ET

Saturday, July 15

Calgary at Saskatchewan – 7pm ET

WEEK 7

Saturday, July 22

Saskatchewan at B.C. – 7pm ET

Sunday, July 23

Ottawa at Calgary – 7pm ET

WEEK 8

Saturday, July 29

Saskatchewan at Toronto – 4pm ET

Saturday, July 29

B.C. at Edmonton – 7pm ET

WEEK 9

Thursday, Aug. 3

B.C. at Winnipeg – 8:30pm ET

Saturday, Aug. 5

Montreal at Hamilton – 7pm ET

Sunday, Aug. 6

Ottawa at Saskatchewan – 7pm ET

WEEK 10

Thursday, Aug. 10

Winnipeg at Edmonton – 9pm ET

Saturday, Aug. 12

Calgary at B.C. – 7pm ET

WEEK 11

Thursday, Aug. 17

Edmonton at Hamilton – 7:30pm ET

Saturday, Aug. 19

Montreal at Ottawa – 7pm ET

Sunday, Aug. 20

B.C. at Saskatchewan – 7pm ET

WEEK 12

Thursday, Aug. 24

Montreal at Winnipeg – 8:30pm ET

Sunday, Aug. 27

Ottawa at Edmonton – 7pm ET

WEEK 13

Sunday, Sept. 3

Winnipeg at Saskatchewan – 7pm ET

Monday, Sept. 4

Toronto at Hamilton – 3:30pm ET

Edmonton at Calgary – 7pm ET

WEEK 14

Friday, Sept. 8

Hamilton at Ottawa – 7:30pm ET

WEEK 16

Friday, Sept. 22

Saskatchewan at Ottawa – 7pm ET

WEEK 18

Friday, Oct. 6

Edmonton at Toronto – 7pm ET

Monday, Oct. 9

Ottawa at Montreal – 1pm ET

