Cal Poly announces 2024 football schedule

The Cal Poly Mustangs have announced their 2024 football schedule, which includes five home games and 11 contests overall.

Cal Poly opens the season with a non-conference road tilt against the San Diego Toreros on Saturday, Aug. 31 at Torero Stadium in San Diego, Calif. This game is the second half of a home-and-home the schools began last season in San Luis Obispo.

The following week on Sept. 7, the Mustangs venture to Stanford Stadium to take on the Stanford Cardinal, with a home date at Mustang Memorial Field against Division II foe Western Oregon on Saturday, Sept. 14 to close out the non-Big Sky slate.

Cal Poly opens Big Sky Conference action on Sept. 28 on the road against the Northern Colorado Bears. Other league road tilts for the Mustangs include UC Davis on Oct. 12, Idaho on Oct. 19, and Weber State on Nov. 23.

Big Sky opponents slated to visit San Luis Obispo in 2024 include Idaho State on Oct. 5, Montana on Nov. 2, Northern Arizona on Nov. 9, and Sacramento State on Nov. 16.

Below is Cal Poly’s complete schedule for the 2024 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2024 Cal Poly Football Schedule

08/31 – at San Diego

09/07 – at Stanford

09/14 – Western Oregon

09/21 – OFF

09/28 – at Northern Colorado*

10/05 – Idaho State

10/12 – at UC Davis*

10/19 – at Idaho*

10/26 – OFF

11/02 – Montana*

11/09 – Northern Arizona*

11/16 – Sacramento State*

11/23 – at Weber State*

* Big Sky contest.

Cal Poly finished the 2023 season 3-8 overall and 1-7 in Big Sky action. The Mustangs are entering their second season under head coach Paul Wulff, who had prior head coaching stints at Eastern Washington University and Washington State University.