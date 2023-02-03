Cal Poly announces 2023 football schedule

The Cal Poly Mustangs have announced their 2023 football schedule, which includes six home games and 11 contests overall.

“We have an excellent schedule for Cal Poly alumni, boosters, and friends,” said head coach Paul Wulff. “Eight of our 11 games are in California. We will provide many opportunities for Mustangs across the state to be able to attend our football games.”

Cal Poly opens the season with a non-conference game at home against the San Diego Toreros on Saturday, Sept. 2 at Alex G. Spanos Stadium in San Luis Obispo, Calif. This game was originally scheduled to be played in San Diego, but was relocated.

The following week on Sept. 9, the Mustangs travel to take on San Jose State before returning home to host Lincoln University (Calif.) on Sept. 16 in their final non-conference contest of the season.

Cal Poly was previously scheduled to host Central Washington in 2023, but that contest was replaced with the matchup against Lincoln.

Cal Poly opens Big Sky Conference action on Sept. 23 on the road against Portland State. Other road conference contests include Montana State on Oct. 14, Eastern Washington on Nov. 4, and Sacramento State on Nov. 11.

Big Sky opponents slated to visit San Luis Obispo in 2023 include UC Davis on Sept. 30, Idaho on Oct. 7, Northern Colorado on Oct. 21, and Weber State on Nov. 18.

Below is Cal Poly’s complete schedule for the 2023 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2023 Cal Poly Football Schedule

09/02 – San Diego

09/09 – at San Jose State

09/16 – Lincoln (CA)

09/23 – at Portland State*

09/30 – UC Davis*

10/07 – Idaho*

10/14 – at Montana State*

10/21 – Northern Colorado*

10/28 – OFF

11/04 – at Eastern Washington*

11/11 – at Sacramento State*

11/18 – Weber State*

* Big Sky contest.

Cal Poly finished the 2022 season 2-9 overall and 1-7 in Big Sky action. The Mustangs are entering their first season under head coach Paul Wulff, who was the offensive line coach and running game coordinator the last three years.