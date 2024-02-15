Cal Poly adds Western Oregon to 2024 football schedule

The Cal Poly Mustangs have added the Western Oregon Wolves to their 2024 football schedule, according to WOU’s official athletics website.

Cal Poly will host Western Oregon at ALex G. Spanos Stadium in San Luis Obispo, Calif., on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024. The game will mark the second meeting between the two schools on the gridiron.

In their first football matchup, Cal Poly defeated Western Oregon at home, 24-17, on Sept,. 22, 2007.

Cal Poly competes in the Big Sky Conference in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS), while Western Oregon is a member of the Lone Star Conference in Division II.

With the addition of Western Oregon, Cal Poly now has two of its four non-conference opponents set for the 2024 season. The Mustangs are also scheduled to travel to take on the Stanford Cardinal on Sept. 7, one week prior to hosting Western Oregon.

In Big Sky play in 2024, Cal Poly will host Idaho State (Oct. 5), Montana (Nov. 2), Northern Arizona (Nov. 9), and Sacramento State (Nov. 16) and will travel to Northern Colorado (Sept. 28), UC Davis (Oct. 12), Idaho (Oct. 19), and Weber State (Nov. 23).

Future Cal Poly Football Schedules