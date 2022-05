CAA announces kickoff times for 2022 football season

The Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) has announced kickoff times for the 2022 football season, which includes all CAA contests and home non-conference contests.

Each CAA team will play four home and four road conference contests this season as well as three non-conference contests. According to the CAA, their is at least one conference matchup during all 12 weeks of the 2022 season.

CAA action this fall kicks off on Thursday, Sept. 1 with the New Hampshire Wildcats hosting the Monmouth Hawks (7:00pm ET) and the Stony Brook Seawolves hosting the Rhode Island Rams (7:00pm ET).

Below is the complete 2022 CAA football schedule with the kickoff times that were announced today.

2022 CAA Football Schedule

* All times Eastern.

Thursday, Sept. 1

*Monmouth at New Hampshire – 7pm

*Rhode Island at Stony Brook – 7pm

Friday, Sept. 2

Lehigh at Villanova – 6pm

William & Mary at Charlotte – TBA

Saturday, Sept. 3

Howard at Hampton – 6pm

UAlbany at Baylor – TBA

Delaware at Navy – TBA

Elon at Vanderbilt – TBA

Maine at New Mexico – TBA

Richmond at Virginia – TBA

Towson at Bucknell – TBA

Saturday, Sept. 10

*New Hampshire at UAlbany – 7pm

Colgate at Maine – 1pm

Fordham at Monmouth – 1pm

St. Francis (Pa.) at Richmond – 5:30pm

Delaware State at Delaware – 6pm

Campbell at William & Mary – 6pm

Tuskegee at Hampton – 6pm

Morgan State at Towson – 6pm

Elon at Wofford – TBA

Rhode Island at Bryant – TBA

Villanova at LIU – TBA

Saturday, Sept. 17

*Delaware at Rhode Island – 1pm

Georgetown at Monmouth – 1pm

UAlbany at Fordham – 1pm

William & Mary at Lafayette – 3:30pm

Gardner-Webb at Elon – 6pm

NC Central at New Hampshire – 6pm

Hampton at Norfolk State – TBA

Maine at Boston College – TBA

Richmond at Lehigh – TBA

Stony Brook at UMass – TBA

Towson at West Virginia – TBA

Villanova at Army – TBA

Saturday, Sept. 24

*Stony Brook at Richmond – 2pm

*Monmouth at Villanova – 3:30pm

*Elon at William & Mary – 3:30pm

*New Hampshire at Towson – 4pm

*Hampton at Delaware – 6pm

CCSU at UAlbany – 3:30pm

Rhode Island at Pittsburgh – TBA

Saturday, Oct. 1

*Villanova at Maine – 1pm

*Richmond at Elon – 2pm

*Towson at Delaware – 3pm

*William & Mary at Stony Brook – 3:30pm

Brown at Rhode Island – 6pm

Monmouth at Lehigh – TBA

New Hampshire at Western Michigan – TBA

Saturday, Oct. 8

*UAlbany at Monmouth – 1pm

*Towson at Elon – 2pm

*Maine at Hampton – 2pm

*Stony Brook at New Hampshire – 3:30pm

*Delaware at William & Mary – 3:30pm

Saturday, Oct. 15

*Elon at Rhode Island – 1pm

*Monmouth at Maine – 1pm

*Villanova at Richmond – 3:30pm

*Hampton at UAlbany – 3:30pm

New Hampshire at Dartmouth – TBA

Stony Brook at Fordham – TBA

Saturday, Oct. 22

*Rhode Island at Monmouth – 1pm

*Elon at New Hampshire – 1pm

*Richmond at Hampton – 2pm

*Maine at Stony Brook – 3:30pm

*UAlbany at Villanova – 3:30pm

*William & Mary at Towson – 4pm

Morgan State at Delaware – 3pm

Saturday, Oct. 29

*Stony Brook at UAlbany – 1pm

*Hampton at Villanova – 1pm

*Richmond at Maine – 1pm

*Towson at Monmouth – 1pm

*Rhode Island at William & Mary – 1pm

*Delaware at Elon – 2pm

Saturday, Nov. 5

*Monmouth at Delaware – 1pm

*William & Mary at Hampton – 1pm

*Maine at Rhode Island – 1pm

*UAlbany at Elon – 2pm

*Villanova at Towson – 2pm

*New Hampshire at Richmond – 3:30pm

Morgan State at Stony Brook – 1pm

Saturday, Nov. 12

*Maine at UAlbany – 12pm

*Richmond at Delaware – 1pm

*Elon at Hampton – 1pm

*Rhode Island at New Hampshire – 1pm

*Towson at Stony Brook – 1pm

*Villanova at William & Mary – 1pm

Saturday, Nov. 19

*New Hampshire at Maine – 12pm

*Stony Brook at Monmouth – 12pm

*William & Mary at Richmond – 12pm

*UAlbany at Rhode Island – 1pm

*Delaware at Villanova – 1pm

*Hampton at Towson – 1pm

* CAA contest.

