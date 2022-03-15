BYU Cougars announce 2022 football schedule

The BYU Cougars have announced their 2022 football schedule, which features a game against Notre Dame in Las Vegas.

BYU opens the 2022 season on Saturday, Sept. 3 on the road against the USF Bulls. The Cougars then open their home slate at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Utah, against the Baylor Bears on Saturday, Sept. 10.

The second road game of the season for BYU is next as the Cougars will visit the Oregon Ducks on Saturday, Sept. 17. BYU then returns to Provo to host back-to-back games against the Wyoming Cowboys on Saturday, Sept. 24 and the Utah State Aggies on Thursday, Sept. 29.

On Saturday, Oct. 8, BYU will head to Las Vegas, Nevada, to take on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Allegiant Stadium. The Cougars then return to Provo to host the Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday, Oct. 15 before traveling to face the Liberty Flames on Saturday, Oct. 22.

A second weeknight game is up next as the Cougars will welcome the East Carolina Pirates to LaVell Edwards Stadium on Friday, Oct. 28. BYU then travels to face the Boise State Broncos on Saturday, Nov. 5.

Following an open date, BYU closes out their home schedule on Saturday, Nov. 19 against the Dixie State Trailblazers. Dixie State will officially change their school name to Utah Tech this summer.

BYU wraps up the 2022 regular-season campaign with a road trip to play the Stanford Cardinal on Saturday, Nov. 26.

Below is the complete BYU football schedule for the 2022 season:

09/03 – at USF

09/10 – Baylor

09/17 – at Oregon

09/24 – Wyoming

09/29 – Utah State (Thu.)

10/08 – vs Notre Dame (in Las Vegas, NV)

10/15 – Arkansas

10/22 – at Liberty

10/28 – East Carolina (Fri.)

11/05 – at Boise State

11/19 – Dixie State

11/26 – at Stanford

BYU finished the 2021 season 10-3 overall. The Cougars dropped their final contest of the season against UAB, 31-28, in the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl in Shreveport, La.