Butler announces 2024 football schedule

The Butler Bulldogs have announced their 2024 football schedule, which includes seven home games and 12 contests total.

Butler opens the 2024 season on Saturday, Aug. 31 with a non-conference contest at home against the Upper Iowa Peacocks, a Division II team, at the Bud and Jackie Sellick Bowl in Indianapolis, Ind.

Butler then travels to take on the Murray State Racers of the Missouri Valley Football Conference on Sept. 7 before returning to Indianapolis to host the Hanover College Panthers on Sept. 14 and the Virginia-Lynchburg Dragons on Sept. 28. Hanover College competes in Division III, while Virginia-Lynchburg is a member of the National Christian College Athletic Association (NCCAA).

Butler then turns its focus toward Pioneer Football League (PFL) play, which begins at home against Morehead State on Oct. 5. Other PFL opponents set to visit Indianapolis include Dayton on Oct. 19, Stetson on Nov. 2, and St. Thomas on Nov. 16.

The Bulldogs will travel to face PFL foes Drake on Oct. 12, Davidson on Oct. 26, Valparaiso on Nov. 9, and Presbyterian on Nov. 23.

Below is Butler’s complete schedule for the 2024 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2024 Butler Football Schedule

08/31 – Upper Iowa

09/07 – at Murray State

09/14 – Hanover

09/21 – OFF

09/28 – Virginia-Lynchburg

10/05 – Morehead State*

10/12 – at Drake*

10/19 – Dayton*

10/26 – at Davidson*

11/02 – Stetson*

11/09 – at Valparaiso*

11/16 – St. Thomas*

11/23 – at Presbyterian*

* Pioneer League contest.

Butler went 7-4 in 2023, including a 5-3 docket in Pioneer League action. It was the second season for the Bulldogs under head coach Mike Uremovich.