Butler releases 2022 football schedule

The Butler Bulldogs have released their 2022 football schedule, which includes six games at the Bud and Jackie Sellick Bowl in Indianapolis, Ind.

Butler opens the 2022 season with three consecutive non-conference contests, beginning on Saturday, Sept. 3 against the St. Thomas (FL) Bobcats at home at the Sellick Bowl. The Bulldogs then host the Taylor Trojans on Sept. 10 before traveling to take on the South Dakota State Jackrabbits on Sept. 17.

Pioneer Football League (PFL) action for Butler kicks off on Oct. 1 on the road against Davidson. The Bulldogs will also travel to play Valparaiso (Oct. 15), San Diego (Nov. 5), and Drake (Nov. 12).

PFL opponents scheduled to visit the Bud and Jackie Sellick Bowl this fall include Dayton (Oct. 8), Marist (Oct. 22; Homecoming), Morehead State (Oct. 29), and St. Thomas (Nov. 19).

Below is Butler’s complete schedule for the fall 2022 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2022 Butler Football Schedule

09/03 – St. Thomas (FL)

09/10 – Taylor

09/17 – at South Dakota State

09/24 – OFF

10/01 – at Davidson*

10/08 – Dayton*

10/15 – at Valparaiso*

10/22 – Marist*

10/29 – Morehead State*

11/05 – at San Diego*

11/12 – at Drake*

11/19 – St. Thomas*

* PFL contest.

Butler finished the fall 2021 season with a 3-8 overall record and a 1-7 record in PFL play. The Bulldogs’ 2022 Spring Game is scheduled for Saturday, April 23.