Buffalo adds Troy, Robert Morris to future football schedules

The Buffalo Bulls have added games against the Troy Trojans and Robert Morris Colonials to their future football schedules, the school announced on Tuesday.

Buffalo will play a home-and-home series with Troy, beginning at UB Stadium in Buffalo, N.Y., on Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025. The series will then shift to Veterans Memorial Stadium in Troy, Ala., two seasons later on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2027.

In their first and only meeting on the gridiron in the 2018 Dollar General Bowl in Mobile, Ala., Troy defeated Buffalo, 42-32.

Buffalo also announced on Tuesday that it will host the Robert Morris Colonials on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026. The game will mark the second meeting between the two schools following a 38-10 Bulls victory in 2019.

Robert Morris competes in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) and is returning to the Northeast Conference (NEC) on July 1, 2024. The Colonials were an NEC member from 1996 through 2019 before playing the past four seasons in the Big South Conference.

With the addition of Troy and Robert Morris, Buffalo has completed its non-conference schedules for the 2025 and 2026 seasons.

Troy has completed its non-conference schedule in 2025 with the addition of Buffalo and will now have seven home games in 2027.

“Securing a seventh home game in 2027 is unprecedented for Troy Football as it gives our amazing fans an incredible home schedule as we welcome SEC foe Mississippi State and a strong Buffalo program that has played in bowl games in four of the last six years,” Troy AD Brent Jones said.

Football Schedules