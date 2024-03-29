Bucknell announces 2024 football schedule

The Bucknell Bison have announced their 2024 football schedule, which features six home games and 12 contests overall.

Bucknell is scheduled to open the 2024 season with four consecutive non-conference games, beginning with back-to-back road tilts against the Navy Midshipmen on Saturday, Aug. 31 and the VMI Keydets on Saturday, Sept. 7.

The Bison open their home schedule at Christy Mathewson-Memorial Stadium in Lewisburg, Pa., on Sept. 14 against the Merrimack Warriors. Another home contest follows on Sept. 21 against the Marist Red Foxes.

Bucknell later travels to take on the Penn Quakers on Oct. 12, which was previously unannounced, before hosting the Cornell Big Red for Homecoming on Oct. 19. Those two contests close out non-conference play for the Bison in 2024.

Bucknell begins Patriot League play in 2024 on the road at Lehigh on Sept. 28. Other road league opponents include Georgetown on Oct. 26 and Holy Cross on Nov. 16.

Patriot League opponents scheduled to visit Lewisburg in 2024 include Lafayette on Nov. 2, Fordham on Nov. 9, and Colgate on Nov. 23.

Below is Bucknell’s complete schedule for the 2024 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2024 Bucknell Football Schedule

08/31 – at Navy

09/07 – at VMI

09/14 – Merrimack

09/21 – Marist

09/28 – at Lehigh*

10/05 – OFF

10/12 – at Penn

10/19 – Cornell

10/26 – at Georgetown*

11/02 – Lafayette*

11/09 – Fordham*

11/16 – at Holy Cross*

11/23 – Colgate*

* Patriot League contest.

Bucknell finished the 2023 season 4-7 overall and 1-5 in Patriot League action. The Bison are entering their sixth season under head coach Dave Cecchini, who has a 13-35 overall record at the school.