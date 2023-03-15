Bucknell announces 2023 football schedule

The Bucknell Bison have announced their 2023 football schedule, which features five home games and 11 contests overall.

Two non-conference games on the schedule, at home vs. Penn on Sept. 23 and at Marist on Nov. 18, were previously unannounced.

Bucknell is scheduled to open the 2023 season on Saturday, Sept. 2 with a non-conference game on the road against James Madison. The following week on Sept. 9, Bucknell opens their home slate at Christy Mathewson-Memorial Stadium in Lewisburg, Pa., against VMI.

As previously mentioned, Bucknell will host Penn on Sept. 23, which comes after their open date on Sept. 16. The remainder of the Bison’s non-conference schedule includes games at Cornell on Oct. 14 and at Marist on Nov. 18.

Bucknell begins Patriot League play in 2023 on the road at Lafayette on Sept. 30. Other road league opponents include Colgate on Oct. 28 and Fordham on Nov. 4.

Patriot League opponents scheduled to visit Lewisburg in 2023 include Holy Cross on Oct. 7, Lehigh on Oct. 21, and Georgetown on Nov. 11.

Below is Bucknell’s complete schedule for the 2023 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2023 Bucknell Football Schedule

09/02 – at James Madison

09/09 – VMI

09/16 – OFF

09/23 – Penn

09/30 – at Lafayette*

10/07 – Holy Cross*

10/14 – at Cornell

10/21 – Lehigh*

10/28 – at Colgate*

11/04 – at Fordham*

11/11 – Georgetown*

11/18 – at Marist

* Patriot League contest.

“I couldn’t be more excited about this year’s schedule,” Bucknell head coach Dave Cecchini said. “Starting the season on the road against an FBS opponent in JMU will be an incredible experience for our team. Our home schedule features a lot of quality opponents as well, both in and out of conference. On the whole, it will be a great test to the tenacity and perseverance of our football team.”

Bucknell finished the 2022 season 3-8 overall and 2-4 in Patriot League action. The Bison last recorded a winning season in 2014 when they finished 8-3 overall and 4-2 in league play.