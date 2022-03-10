Bucknell announces 2022 football schedule

The Bucknell Bison have announced their 2022 football schedule, which features games against Central Michigan and Yale.

Bucknell is scheduled to open the 2022 season on Saturday, Sept. 3 with a non-conference game at home at Christy Mathewson-Memorial Stadium in Lewisburg, Pa., against the Towson Tigers.

Other non-conference opponents for the Bison in 2022 include VMI (Sept. 10), Central Michigan (Sept. 17), and Yale (Oct. 15) on the road and Marist (Nov. 19) at home. Non-conference contests against Yale and Marist were previously unannounced.

The Bison will open Patriot League action at home on Oct. 1 against Lafayette. Other Patriot League opponents visiting Lewisburg in 2022 include Colgate (Oct. 29) and Fordham (Nov. 5).

Bucknell will travel to face Patriot League foes Holy Cross (Oct. 8), Lehigh (Oct. 22), and Georgetown (Nov. 12).

Below is Bucknell’s complete schedule for the 2022 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2022 Bucknell Football Schedule

09/03 – Towson

09/10 – at VMI

09/17 – at Central Michigan

09/24 – OFF

10/01 – Lafayette*

10/08 – at Holy Cross*

10/15 – at Yale

10/22 – at Lehigh*

10/29 – Colgate*

11/05 – Fordham*

11/12 – at Georgetown*

11/19 – Marist

* Patriot League contest.

Bucknell finished the fall 2021 campaign 1-10 overall and 0-6 in Patriot League action. The Bison are entering their fourth season under head coach Dave Cecchini, who holds a 6-20 overall record at the school.

“We’re very excited to open our 2022 campaign at home against Towson,” Cecchini said. “The outstanding game day atmosphere at Christy Mathewson-Memorial Stadium will help us start our season off on a high note. We also have an incredible opportunity to go up against Central Michigan, a quality FBS program that is coming off a bowl win, in week three. Overall, we have a unique non-conference schedule, playing five teams from five different conferences.”