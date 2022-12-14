Bryant announces 2023 football schedule

The Bryant Bulldogs have announced their 2023 football schedule, which includes five home games and 11 contests overall.

Bryant opens the 2023 season with five consecutive non-conference games, beginning on the road against the UNLV Rebels on Thursday, Aug. 31. The Bulldogs then open their home schedule at Beirne Stadium in Smithfield, R.I., with consecutive games against LIU on Sept. 9 (previously unannounced) and Brown on Sept. 16.

The non-conference slate for Bryant concludes with back-to-back road trips to face Princeton on Sept. 23 (previously unannounced) and Rhode Island on Sept. 30.

Bryant’s conference schedule in 2023 will be a mixture of Big South Conference and Ohio Valley Conference teams, dubbed “Big South-Ohio Valley” or “Big South-OVC.” The two conferences, which consists of 10 football-playing members, formed the joint association to ensure NCAA championship access.

Bryant will open Big South-OVC play at home against Robert Morris on Oct. 14. Other home conference contests include Gardner-Webb on Nov. 4 and Southeast Missouri on Nov. 18.

Road Big South-OVC opponents in 2023 include Eastern Illinois on Oct. 21, Charleston Southern on Oct. 28, and Lindenwood on Nov. 11.

Below is Bryant’s complete schedule for the 2023 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2023 Bryant Football Schedule

08/31 – at UNLV

09/09 – LIU

09/16 – Brown

09/23 – at Princeton

09/30 – at Rhode Island

10/07 – OFF

10/14 – Robert Morris*

10/21 – at Eastern Illinois*

10/28 – at Charleston Southern*

11/04 – Gardner-Webb*

11/11 – at Lindenwood*

11/18 – Southeast Missouri*

* Big South-OVC contest.

Bryant finished the fall 2022 season with a 4-7 overall record and a 2-3 record in Big South play. The 2023 season will be the fifth for the Bulldogs under head coach Chris Merritt, who has a 17-21 overall record at the school.