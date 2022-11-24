Black Friday football schedule 2022: Matchups, kickoff times, TV

The Black Friday football schedule for the 2022 season features 13 games across the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS).

The action kicks off at noon Eastern with five games — Central Michigan at Eastern Michigan (CBSSN), Toledo at Western Michigan (ESPNU), Utah State at Boise State (CBS), Baylor at Texas (ABC or ESPN), and Tulane at Cincinnati (ABC or ESPN).

The next game to kickoff is Arizona State at Arizona in the Territorial Cup at 3:00pm ET with television coverage on FS1.

Three games are scheduled to kickoff at 3:30pm — NC State at North Carolina (ABC), Arkansas at Missouri (CBS), and New Mexico at Colorado State (CBSSN).

Up next is Nebraska at Iowa at 4:00pm ET on the Big Ten Network, UCLA at California at 4:30pm ET on FOX, and Florida at Florida State at 7:30pm ET on ABC.

The Black Friday football schedule concludes with the Wyoming Cowboys traveling to take on the Fresno State Bulldogs. The game will be televised by FS1 at 10:00pm ET.

Black Friday Football Schedule 2022

* All times Eastern.

Friday, Nov. 25

Central Michigan at Eastern Michigan – 12pm, CBSSN

Toledo at Western Michigan – 12pm, ESPNU

Utah State at Boise State – 12pm, CBS

Baylor at Texas – 12pm, ESPN

Tulane at Cincinnati – 12pm, ABC

Arizona State at Arizona – 3pm, FS1

NC State at North Carolina – 3:30pm, ABC

Arkansas at Missouri – 3:30pm, CBS

New Mexico at Colorado State – 3:30pm, CBSSN

Nebraska at Iowa – 4pm, BTN

UCLA at California – 4:30pm, FOX

Florida at Florida State – 7:30pm, ABC

Wyoming at Fresno State – 10pm, FS1

Football Schedules