The Black Friday football schedule for the 2021 season features 16 games across the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS).

The action kicks off at noon Eastern with four games — Boise State at San Diego State (CBS), Eastern Michigan at Central Michigan (ESPNU), Kansas State at Texas (FOX), and Ohio at Bowling Green (CBSSN).

The next three games to kickoff include Utah State at New Mexico (1:00pm, FS1), Iowa at Nebraska (1:30pm, BTN), and UTEP at UAB (2:00pm, ESPN+).

Five games are scheduled to kickoff at 3:30pm — Cincinnati at East Carolina (ABC), Coastal Carolina at South Alabama (ESPN+), Missouri at Arkansas (CBS), UNLV at Air Force (CBSSN), and USF at UCF (ESPN).

Up next is Colorado at Utah at 4:00pm on FOX, TCU at Iowa State at 4:30pm on FS1, and North Carolina at NC State at 7:00pm on ESPN.

The Black Friday football schedule concludes with the Apple Cup, which features Washington hosting Washington State. The game will be televised by FS1 at 8:00pm ET.

Black Friday Football Schedule 2021

Friday, Nov. 26, 2021