Black Friday Football Schedule 2021

By Kevin Kelley - November 25, 2021
Photo: Jennifer Buchanan-USA TODAY Sports

The Black Friday football schedule for the 2021 season features 16 games across the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS).

The action kicks off at noon Eastern with four games — Boise State at San Diego State (CBS), Eastern Michigan at Central Michigan (ESPNU), Kansas State at Texas (FOX), and Ohio at Bowling Green (CBSSN).

The next three games to kickoff include Utah State at New Mexico (1:00pm, FS1), Iowa at Nebraska (1:30pm, BTN), and UTEP at UAB (2:00pm, ESPN+).

Five games are scheduled to kickoff at 3:30pm — Cincinnati at East Carolina (ABC), Coastal Carolina at South Alabama (ESPN+), Missouri at Arkansas (CBS), UNLV at Air Force (CBSSN), and USF at UCF (ESPN).

Up next is Colorado at Utah at 4:00pm on FOX, TCU at Iowa State at 4:30pm on FS1, and North Carolina at NC State at 7:00pm on ESPN.

The Black Friday football schedule concludes with the Apple Cup, which features Washington hosting Washington State. The game will be televised by FS1 at 8:00pm ET.

Friday, Nov. 26, 2021

Matchup Time (ET) TV / Online
Boise State at (21) San Diego State 12:00pm CBS
Eastern Michigan at Central Michigan 12:00pm ESPNU
Kansas State at Texas 12:00pm FOX
Ohio at Bowling Green 12:00pm CBSSN
Utah State at New Mexico 1:00pm FS1
(16) Iowa at Nebraska 1:30pm BTN
UTEP at UAB 2:00pm ESPN+
(4) Cincinnati at East Carolina 3:30pm ABC
Coastal Carolina at South Alabama 3:30pm ESPN+
Missouri at (25) Arkansas 3:30pm CBS
USF at UCF 3:30pm ESPN
UNLV at Air Force 3:30pm CBSSN
Colorado at (19) Utah 4:00pm FOX
TCU at Iowa State 4:30pm FS1
North Carolina at (20) NC State 7:00pm ESPN
Washington State at Washington 8:00pm FS1

Football Schedules

