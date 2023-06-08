Big Ten unveils football schedule format and opponents for 2024, 2025

The Big Ten Conference has unveiled their football schedule format and opponents for the 2024 and 2025 seasons, which will mark the first season with the UCLA Bruins and USC Trojans as members.
Beginning with the 2024 season, the Big Ten will utilize a “Flex Protect Plus” scheduling model, which will feature a combination of protected opponents and rotating opponents. The nine-game conference schedule remains, and each team will play every other team in the conference at least twice – once home and once away – in a four-year period.
Eleven Big Ten matchups are “protected” and will be played every season — Illinois-Northwestern, Illinois-Purdue, Indiana-Purdue, Iowa-Minnesota, Iowa-Nebraska, Iowa-Wisconsin, Maryland-Rutgers, Michigan-Michigan State, Michigan-Ohio State, Minnesota-Wisconsin, and UCLA-USC.
Below are the Big Ten football opponents for the 2024 and 2025 seasons. The complete 2024 Big Ten football schedule with dates will be announced at a later date.
2024 Big Ten Football Opponents
Home: Iowa, Maryland, Michigan, Purdue
Away: Michigan State, Northwestern, Ohio, State, Rutgers, USC
Home: Maryland, Minnesota, Penn State, Purdue, UCLA
Away: Michigan State, Nebraska, Northwestern, Wisconsin
Home: Maryland, Nebraska, UCLA, Wisconsin
Away: Illinois, Minnesota, Ohio State, Rutgers, USC
Home: Michigan State, Purdue, Rutgers, USC, Wisconsin
Away: Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan
Home: Maryland, Michigan State, Minnesota, UCLA, Wisconsin
Away: Illinois, Ohio State, Rutgers, USC
Home: Illinois, Indiana, Ohio State, Purdue, Rutgers
Away: Maryland, Michigan, Nebraska, Penn State
Home: Iowa, Northwestern, Ohio State, Rutgers
Away: Indiana, Michigan, Nebraska, UCLA, Wisconsin
Home: Indiana, Michigan State, Minnesota, Wisconsin
Away: Iowa, Northwestern, Penn State, Purdue, UCLA
Home: Illinois, Indiana, Nebraska, USC
Away: Minnesota, Ohio State, Penn State, Purdue, UCLA
Home: Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, Northwestern, Rutgers
Away: Michigan State, Minnesota, Penn State, UCLA
Home: Michigan State, Nebraska, Northwestern, Ohio State, USC
Away: Indiana, Purdue, Rutgers, Wisconsin
Home: Nebraska, Northwestern, Penn State, USC
Away: Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan State, Wisconsin
Home: Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, Penn State, UCLA
Away: Maryland, Michigan State, Minnesota, Ohio State
Home: Minnesota, Nebraska, Northwestern, Ohio State, USC
Away: Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Rutgers
Home: Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, Wisconsin
Away: Maryland, Northwestern, Penn State, Purdue, UCLA
Home: Indiana, Minnesota, Penn State, Purdue
Away: Iowa, Maryland, Michigan, Nebraska, USC
2025 Big Ten Football Opponents
Home: Indiana, Minnesota, Northwestern, Ohio State, UCLA
Away: Nebraska, Penn State, Purdue, Wisconsin
Home: Iowa, Michigan, Michigan State, Rutgers
Away: Illinois, Maryland, Ohio State, Purdue, USC
Home: Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Northwestern, Penn State
Away: Indiana, Nebraska, Purdue, Wisconsin
Home: Indiana, Michigan, Nebraska, Penn State
Away: Minnesota, Northwestern, Ohio State, Rutgers, UCLA
Home: Northwestern, Ohio State, Penn State, Purdue
Away: Indiana, Iowa, Maryland, Michigan State, Nebraska
Home: Michigan, Northwestern, Penn State, UCLA
Away: Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota, USC, Wisconsin
Home: Maryland, Michigan State, Nebraska, USC, Wisconsin
Away: Illinois, Iowa, Penn State, Purdue
Home: Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, Rutgers, UCLA
Away: Maryland, Minnesota, Ohio State, USC
Home: Maryland, Ohio State, Purdue, Rutgers, Wisconsin
Away: Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, Michigan State
Home: Indiana, Maryland, Nebraska, USC
Away: Illinois, Michigan, Northwestern, Purdue, Wisconsin
Home: Illinois, Minnesota, Rutgers, UCLA
Away: Iowa, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, USC
Home: Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota, Ohio State
Away: Michigan, Northwestern, Rutgers, UCLA
Home: Maryland, Purdue, USC, Wisconsin
Away: Indiana, Nebraska, Northwestern, Penn State, UCLA
Home: Maryland, Purdue, Rutgers, Wisconsin
Away: Illinois, Michigan State, Nebraska, Penn State, USC
Home: Indiana, Michigan State, Nebraska, Penn State, UCLA
Away: Minnesota, Ohio State, Rutgers, Wisconsin
Home: Illinois, Iowa, Michigan State, Ohio State, USC
Away: Minnesota, Northwestern, Rutgers, UCLA
Big 10 releases future scheduling before the SEC releases theirs which has spread out until next Wednesday. A first perhaps to upstage the rival conference?
Conferences adopting the Big Sky scheduling matrix of play every member H & A in a 4-year time frame. This matrix has been in the Big Sky for about the past 8-10 years.
Big Sky plays everyone H&A every 3 years
Are they upstaging the SEC? Because their result in my opinion is a hot mess. Some teams have 3 protected rivalries, others have 2, 1, and some none. How does Penn State not get Maryland, Ohio State, and Rutgers annually?
MrVandy: PSU considers itself unrivaled and when the B10 asked each school to list their top 3 rivals in order of importance, PSU said they don’t consider any other B10 school a rival.
In practice, I think PSU will play USC and MSU often.
I wonder who UCLA will play on thanksgiving weekends that USC plays Notre Dame
California? Like they have for some time.
Why do you assume USC will continue to play Norte Dame the last game of the season every other year?
I don’t expect that game to continue when UCLA leaves the conference but maybe it will.
The Big Ten should have a 7-game conference schedule with 3 protected and 4 rotating opponents for each school
No they should not! Why do you keep pitching such garbage? This is NEVER going to happen!!!!
Conference members want to play each other not schedule 5 OOC games.most of which would be inferior competition. Craziness Z-Man.
So, is Penn State the only school without a protected game? At least my Terps don’t have to play them every year.