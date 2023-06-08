Big Ten unveils football schedule format and opponents for 2024, 2025

The Big Ten Conference has unveiled their football schedule format and opponents for the 2024 and 2025 seasons, which will mark the first season with the UCLA Bruins and USC Trojans as members.

Beginning with the 2024 season, the Big Ten will utilize a “Flex Protect Plus” scheduling model, which will feature a combination of protected opponents and rotating opponents. The nine-game conference schedule remains, and each team will play every other team in the conference at least twice – once home and once away – in a four-year period.

Eleven Big Ten matchups are “protected” and will be played every season — Illinois-Northwestern, Illinois-Purdue, Indiana-Purdue, Iowa-Minnesota, Iowa-Nebraska, Iowa-Wisconsin, Maryland-Rutgers, Michigan-Michigan State, Michigan-Ohio State, Minnesota-Wisconsin, and UCLA-USC.

Below are the Big Ten football opponents for the 2024 and 2025 seasons. The complete 2024 Big Ten football schedule with dates will be announced at a later date.

2024 Big Ten Football Opponents

Illinois Fighting Illini

Home: Iowa, Maryland, Michigan, Purdue

Away: Michigan State, Northwestern, Ohio, State, Rutgers, USC

Indiana Hoosiers

Home: Maryland, Minnesota, Penn State, Purdue, UCLA

Away: Michigan State, Nebraska, Northwestern, Wisconsin

Iowa Hawkeyes

Home: Maryland, Nebraska, UCLA, Wisconsin

Away: Illinois, Minnesota, Ohio State, Rutgers, USC

Maryland Terrapins

Home: Michigan State, Purdue, Rutgers, USC, Wisconsin

Away: Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan

Michigan Wolverines

Home: Maryland, Michigan State, Minnesota, UCLA, Wisconsin

Away: Illinois, Ohio State, Rutgers, USC

Michigan State Spartans

Home: Illinois, Indiana, Ohio State, Purdue, Rutgers

Away: Maryland, Michigan, Nebraska, Penn State

Minnesota Golden Gophers

Home: Iowa, Northwestern, Ohio State, Rutgers

Away: Indiana, Michigan, Nebraska, UCLA, Wisconsin

Nebraska Cornhuskers

Home: Indiana, Michigan State, Minnesota, Wisconsin

Away: Iowa, Northwestern, Penn State, Purdue, UCLA

Northwestern Wildcats

Home: Illinois, Indiana, Nebraska, USC

Away: Minnesota, Ohio State, Penn State, Purdue, UCLA

Ohio State Buckeyes

Home: Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, Northwestern, Rutgers

Away: Michigan State, Minnesota, Penn State, UCLA

Penn State Nittany Lions

Home: Michigan State, Nebraska, Northwestern, Ohio State, USC

Away: Indiana, Purdue, Rutgers, Wisconsin

Purdue Boilermakers

Home: Nebraska, Northwestern, Penn State, USC

Away: Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan State, Wisconsin

Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Home: Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, Penn State, UCLA

Away: Maryland, Michigan State, Minnesota, Ohio State

UCLA Bruins

Home: Minnesota, Nebraska, Northwestern, Ohio State, USC

Away: Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Rutgers

USC Trojans

Home: Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, Wisconsin

Away: Maryland, Northwestern, Penn State, Purdue, UCLA

Wisconsin Badgers

Home: Indiana, Minnesota, Penn State, Purdue

Away: Iowa, Maryland, Michigan, Nebraska, USC

2025 Big Ten Football Opponents

Illinois Fighting Illini

Home: Indiana, Minnesota, Northwestern, Ohio State, UCLA

Away: Nebraska, Penn State, Purdue, Wisconsin

Indiana Hoosiers

Home: Iowa, Michigan, Michigan State, Rutgers

Away: Illinois, Maryland, Ohio State, Purdue, USC

Iowa Hawkeyes

Home: Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Northwestern, Penn State

Away: Indiana, Nebraska, Purdue, Wisconsin

Maryland Terrapins

Home: Indiana, Michigan, Nebraska, Penn State

Away: Minnesota, Northwestern, Ohio State, Rutgers, UCLA

Michigan Wolverines

Home: Northwestern, Ohio State, Penn State, Purdue

Away: Indiana, Iowa, Maryland, Michigan State, Nebraska

Michigan State Spartans

Home: Michigan, Northwestern, Penn State, UCLA

Away: Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota, USC, Wisconsin

Minnesota Golden Gophers

Home: Maryland, Michigan State, Nebraska, USC, Wisconsin

Away: Illinois, Iowa, Penn State, Purdue

Nebraska Cornhuskers

Home: Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, Rutgers, UCLA

Away: Maryland, Minnesota, Ohio State, USC

Northwestern Wildcats

Home: Maryland, Ohio State, Purdue, Rutgers, Wisconsin

Away: Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, Michigan State

Ohio State Buckeyes

Home: Indiana, Maryland, Nebraska, USC

Away: Illinois, Michigan, Northwestern, Purdue, Wisconsin

Penn State Nittany Lions

Home: Illinois, Minnesota, Rutgers, UCLA

Away: Iowa, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, USC

Purdue Boilermakers

Home: Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota, Ohio State

Away: Michigan, Northwestern, Rutgers, UCLA

Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Home: Maryland, Purdue, USC, Wisconsin

Away: Indiana, Nebraska, Northwestern, Penn State, UCLA

UCLA Bruins

Home: Maryland, Purdue, Rutgers, Wisconsin

Away: Illinois, Michigan State, Nebraska, Penn State, USC

USC Trojans

Home: Indiana, Michigan State, Nebraska, Penn State, UCLA

Away: Minnesota, Ohio State, Rutgers, Wisconsin

Wisconsin Badgers

Home: Illinois, Iowa, Michigan State, Ohio State, USC

Away: Minnesota, Northwestern, Rutgers, UCLA

