Big Ten reveals 2024 Homecoming football games for all 18 teams

The Big Ten Conference has revealed the Homecoming football games for all 18 league members in 2024.

The specific kickoff time and television coverage has been announced for three Big Ten Homecoming football games – Illinois, Michigan, and UCLA. Kickoff has been set for two teams — Iowa and Purdue — with the specific TV assignment to be announced later.

For the remaining 13 conference members, a date and kickoff time window has been announced. Check out the complete list of Big Ten Homecoming football games below with kickoff time and TV info.

2024 Big Ten Homecoming Football Games

Illinois Fighting Illini

Saturday, Sept. 14 vs. Central Michigan

12:00pm ET | NBC/Peacock

Indiana Hoosiers

Saturday, Oct. 19 vs. Nebraska

12, 3:30, 4, or 7:30pm ET | Network TBD

Iowa Hawkeyes

Saturday, Oct. 26 vs. Northwestern

3:30pm ET | Network TBD

Maryland Terrapins

Saturday, Oct. 19 vs. USC

12, 3:30, 4, or 7:30pm ET | Network TBD

Michigan Wolverines

Saturday, Sept. 14 vs. Arkansas State

12:00pm ET | Big Ten Network

Michigan State Spartans

Saturday, Oct. 19 vs. Iowa

12, 3:30, 4, or 7:30pm ET | Network TBD

Minnesota Golden Gophers

Saturday, Oct. 26 vs. Maryland

12, 3:30 or 4:00pm ET | Network TBD

Nebraska Cornhuskers

Saturday, Oct. 5 vs. Rutgers

12:00pm or 3:30/4pm ET | Network TBD

Northwestern Wildcats

Saturday, Nov. 16 vs. Ohio State

12 or 3:30pm ET | Network TBD

at Wrigley Field in Chicago, Ill.

Ohio State Buckeyes

Saturday, Oct. 26 vs. Nebraska

12, 3:30 or 7:30pm ET | Network TBD

Oregon Ducks

Saturday, Oct. 26 vs. Illinois

3:30, 4 or 7:30pm ET | Network TBD

Penn State Nittany Lions

Saturday, Sept. 28 vs. Illinois

3:30/4pm or 7:30pm ET | Network TBD

Purdue Boilermakers

Saturday, Sept. 28 vs. Nebraska

12:00pm ET | Network TBD

Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Saturday, Oct. 19 vs. UCLA

12, 3:30 or 4:00pm ET | Network TBD

UCLA Bruins

Friday, Nov. 8 vs. Iowa

9:00pm ET | FOX

USC Trojans

Saturday, Nov. 16 vs. Nebraska

3:30/4pm or 7:30 or 11pm ET | Network TBD

Washington Huskies

Saturday, Nov. 2 vs. USC

3:30, 4 or 7:30pm ET | Network TBD

Wisconsin Badgers

Saturday, Oct. 26 vs. Penn State

12, 3:30 or 7:30pm ET | Network TBD

