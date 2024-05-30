Big Ten football schedule 2024: Early season kickoff times, TV set

The Big Ten football schedule 2024 early season kickoff times and TV slate has been announced, which features 46 games set for broadcast in the first three weeks.

The Big Ten expands to 18 teams this season with the addition of the Oregon Ducks, UCLA Bruins, USC Trojans, and Washington Huskies.

The schedule kicks off on Thursday, Aug. 29 with three teams hosting non-conference opponents. The Rutgers Scarlet Knights host the Howard Bison (6:00pm ET, BTN), the Minnesota Golden Gophers host the North Carolina Tar Heels (8pm ET, FOX), and the Illinois Fighting Illini host the Eastern Illinois Panthers (9pm ET, BTN).

Two games were moved up one day to Friday kickoffs (Aug. 30) — FAU at Michigan State (7:00pm ET, BTN) and Western Michigan at Wisconsin (9:00pm ET, FS1).

12 conference members will hit the gridiron on Saturday, Aug. 31 — Indiana, Iowa, Maryland, Michigan, Nebraska, Northwestern, Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State, Purdue, UCLA, and Washington. The featured contest is the Penn State Nittany Lions traveling to face the West Virginia Mountaineers at Noon ET on FOX.

On Sunday, Sept. 1, the USC Trojans will face the LSU Tigers at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, and the game will be broadcast by ABC at 7:30pm ET.

The 2024 Big Ten Championship Game is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 7 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind. The game will be televised by CBS at 8:00pm ET.

The Big Ten also announced Homecoming dates for all 18 member schools.

Listed below are the early season Big Ten games that have been selected for television as of May 30, plus several games from Week 4 onward. All remaining Big Ten controlled football games in 2024 will be announced six-to-12 days prior to the date of the game.

Big Ten football schedule: Early season 2024 kickoff times, TV

*All times Eastern.

Thursday, Aug. 29

Howard at Rutgers – 6pm, BTN

North Carolina at Minnesota – 8pm, FOX

Eastern Illinois at Illinois – 9pm, BTN

Friday, Aug. 30

FAU at Michigan State – 7pm, BTN

Western Michigan at Wisconsin – 9pm, FS1

Saturday, Aug. 31

Illinois State at Iowa – 12pm, BTN

UConn at Maryland – 12pm, FS1

Penn State at West Virginia – 12pm, FOX

Indiana State at Purdue – 12pm, BTN

FIU at Indiana – 3:30pm, BTN

UTEP at Nebraska – 3:30pm, FOX

Miami (OH) at Northwestern – 3:30pm, BTN

Akron at Ohio State – 3:30pm, CBS

Fresno State at Michigan – 7:30pm, NBC

Idaho at Oregon – 7:30pm, BTN

UCLA at Hawaii – 7:30pm, CBS

Weber State at Washington – 11pm, BTN

Sunday, Sept. 1

USC vs. LSU (in Las Vegas) – 7:30pm, ABC

Friday, Sept. 6

Western Illinois at Indiana – 7pm, BTN

Duke at Northwestern – 9pm, FS1

Saturday, Sept. 7

Texas at Michigan – 12pm, FOX

Rhode Island at Minnesota – 12pm, Peacock

Bowling Green at Penn State – 12pm, BTN

Akron at Rutgers – 12pm, BTN

Iowa State at Iowa – 3:30pm, CBS

Michigan State at Maryland – 3:30pm, BTN

EMU at Washington – 3:30pm, BTN

South Dakota at Wisconsin – 3:30pm, FS1

Kansas at Illinois – 7pm, FS1

Colorado at Nebraska – 7:30pm, NBC

WMU at Ohio State – 7:30pm, BTN

Boise State at Oregon – 10pm, Peacock

Utah State at USC – 11pm, BTN

Saturday, Sept. 14

Central Michigan at Illinois – 12pm, Peacock

Arkansas State at Michigan – 12pm, BTN

Alabama at Wisconsin – 12pm, FOX

PVAMU at Michigan State – 3:30pm, BTN

Nevada at Minnesota – 3:30pm, BTN

Oregon at Oregon State – 3:30pm, FOX

Notre Dame at Purdue – 3:30pm, CBS

Washington St. vs. Washington – 3:30pm, Peacock

Troy at Iowa – 4pm, FS1

Indiana at UCLA – 7:30pm, NBC

UNI at Nebraska – 7:30pm, BTN

Eastern Illinois at Northwestern – 7:30pm, BTN

Maryland at Virginia – 8pm, ACCN

Friday, Sept. 20

Illinois at Nebraska – 8pm, FOX

Saturday, Sept. 21

USC at Michigan – 3:30pm, CBS

Purdue at Oregon State – 8:30pm, The CW

Friday, Sept. 27

Washington at Rutgers – 8pm, FOX

Saturday, Sept. 28

Nebraska at Purdue – 12pm, TBD

Illinois at Penn State – 3:30/4/7:30pm, TBD

Friday, Oct. 4

Michigan State at Oregon – 9pm, FOX

Saturday, Oct. 5

Rutgers at Nebraska – 12/3:30/4pm, TBD

Friday, Oct. 11

Northwestern at Maryland – 8pm, FOX

Friday, Oct. 18

Oregon at Purdue – 8pm, FOX

Saturday, Oct. 19

Nebraska at Indiana

USC at Maryland

Iowa at Michigan State

UCLA at Rutgers

* All four games 12pm, 3:30, 4 or 7:30pm with network TBD

Friday, Oct. 25

Rutgers at USC – 11pm, FOX

Saturday, Oct. 26

Maryland at Minnesota – 12/3:30/4pm, TBD

Nebraska at Ohio State – 12/3:30/7:30pm, TBD

Penn State at Wisconsin – 12/3:30/7:30pm, TBD

Illinois at Oregon – 3:30/4/7:30pm, TBD

Northwestern at Iowa – 3:30pm, TBD

Saturday, Nov. 2

USC at Washington – 3:30/4/7:30pm, TBD

Friday, Nov. 8

Iowa at UCLA – 9pm, FOX

Friday, Nov. 15

UCLA at Washington – 9pm, FOX

Saturday, Nov. 16

Ohio State at Northwestern – 12/3:30pm, TBD

Nebraska at USC – 3:30/4/7:30/11pm, TBD

Friday, Nov. 22

Purdue at Michigan State – 8pm, FOX

Friday, Nov. 29

Minnesota at Wisconsin – 12pm, CBS

Nebraska at Iowa – 7:30pm, NBC

Saturday, Nov. 30

Michigan at Ohio State – 12pm, FOX

Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024

Big Ten Football Championship Game – 8pm, CBS

at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind.

Football Schedules, 2024