Big Ten football schedule 2024: Early season kickoff times, TV set

The Big Ten football schedule 2024 early season kickoff times and TV slate has been announced, which features 46 games set for broadcast in the first three weeks.
The Big Ten expands to 18 teams this season with the addition of the Oregon Ducks, UCLA Bruins, USC Trojans, and Washington Huskies.
The schedule kicks off on Thursday, Aug. 29 with three teams hosting non-conference opponents. The Rutgers Scarlet Knights host the Howard Bison (6:00pm ET, BTN), the Minnesota Golden Gophers host the North Carolina Tar Heels (8pm ET, FOX), and the Illinois Fighting Illini host the Eastern Illinois Panthers (9pm ET, BTN).
Two games were moved up one day to Friday kickoffs (Aug. 30) — FAU at Michigan State (7:00pm ET, BTN) and Western Michigan at Wisconsin (9:00pm ET, FS1).
12 conference members will hit the gridiron on Saturday, Aug. 31 — Indiana, Iowa, Maryland, Michigan, Nebraska, Northwestern, Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State, Purdue, UCLA, and Washington. The featured contest is the Penn State Nittany Lions traveling to face the West Virginia Mountaineers at Noon ET on FOX.
On Sunday, Sept. 1, the USC Trojans will face the LSU Tigers at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, and the game will be broadcast by ABC at 7:30pm ET.
The 2024 Big Ten Championship Game is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 7 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind. The game will be televised by CBS at 8:00pm ET.
The Big Ten also announced Homecoming dates for all 18 member schools.
Listed below are the early season Big Ten games that have been selected for television as of May 30, plus several games from Week 4 onward. All remaining Big Ten controlled football games in 2024 will be announced six-to-12 days prior to the date of the game.
Big Ten football schedule: Early season 2024 kickoff times, TV
*All times Eastern.
Thursday, Aug. 29
Howard at Rutgers – 6pm, BTN
North Carolina at Minnesota – 8pm, FOX
Eastern Illinois at Illinois – 9pm, BTN
Friday, Aug. 30
FAU at Michigan State – 7pm, BTN
Western Michigan at Wisconsin – 9pm, FS1
Saturday, Aug. 31
Illinois State at Iowa – 12pm, BTN
UConn at Maryland – 12pm, FS1
Penn State at West Virginia – 12pm, FOX
Indiana State at Purdue – 12pm, BTN
FIU at Indiana – 3:30pm, BTN
UTEP at Nebraska – 3:30pm, FOX
Miami (OH) at Northwestern – 3:30pm, BTN
Akron at Ohio State – 3:30pm, CBS
Fresno State at Michigan – 7:30pm, NBC
Idaho at Oregon – 7:30pm, BTN
UCLA at Hawaii – 7:30pm, CBS
Weber State at Washington – 11pm, BTN
Sunday, Sept. 1
USC vs. LSU (in Las Vegas) – 7:30pm, ABC
Friday, Sept. 6
Western Illinois at Indiana – 7pm, BTN
Duke at Northwestern – 9pm, FS1
Saturday, Sept. 7
Texas at Michigan – 12pm, FOX
Rhode Island at Minnesota – 12pm, Peacock
Bowling Green at Penn State – 12pm, BTN
Akron at Rutgers – 12pm, BTN
Iowa State at Iowa – 3:30pm, CBS
Michigan State at Maryland – 3:30pm, BTN
EMU at Washington – 3:30pm, BTN
South Dakota at Wisconsin – 3:30pm, FS1
Kansas at Illinois – 7pm, FS1
Colorado at Nebraska – 7:30pm, NBC
WMU at Ohio State – 7:30pm, BTN
Boise State at Oregon – 10pm, Peacock
Utah State at USC – 11pm, BTN
Saturday, Sept. 14
Central Michigan at Illinois – 12pm, Peacock
Arkansas State at Michigan – 12pm, BTN
Alabama at Wisconsin – 12pm, FOX
PVAMU at Michigan State – 3:30pm, BTN
Nevada at Minnesota – 3:30pm, BTN
Oregon at Oregon State – 3:30pm, FOX
Notre Dame at Purdue – 3:30pm, CBS
Washington St. vs. Washington – 3:30pm, Peacock
Troy at Iowa – 4pm, FS1
Indiana at UCLA – 7:30pm, NBC
UNI at Nebraska – 7:30pm, BTN
Eastern Illinois at Northwestern – 7:30pm, BTN
Maryland at Virginia – 8pm, ACCN
Friday, Sept. 20
Illinois at Nebraska – 8pm, FOX
Saturday, Sept. 21
USC at Michigan – 3:30pm, CBS
Purdue at Oregon State – 8:30pm, The CW
Friday, Sept. 27
Washington at Rutgers – 8pm, FOX
Saturday, Sept. 28
Nebraska at Purdue – 12pm, TBD
Illinois at Penn State – 3:30/4/7:30pm, TBD
Friday, Oct. 4
Michigan State at Oregon – 9pm, FOX
Saturday, Oct. 5
Rutgers at Nebraska – 12/3:30/4pm, TBD
Friday, Oct. 11
Northwestern at Maryland – 8pm, FOX
Friday, Oct. 18
Oregon at Purdue – 8pm, FOX
Saturday, Oct. 19
Nebraska at Indiana
USC at Maryland
Iowa at Michigan State
UCLA at Rutgers
* All four games 12pm, 3:30, 4 or 7:30pm with network TBD
Friday, Oct. 25
Rutgers at USC – 11pm, FOX
Saturday, Oct. 26
Maryland at Minnesota – 12/3:30/4pm, TBD
Nebraska at Ohio State – 12/3:30/7:30pm, TBD
Penn State at Wisconsin – 12/3:30/7:30pm, TBD
Illinois at Oregon – 3:30/4/7:30pm, TBD
Northwestern at Iowa – 3:30pm, TBD
Saturday, Nov. 2
USC at Washington – 3:30/4/7:30pm, TBD
Friday, Nov. 8
Iowa at UCLA – 9pm, FOX
Friday, Nov. 15
UCLA at Washington – 9pm, FOX
Saturday, Nov. 16
Ohio State at Northwestern – 12/3:30pm, TBD
Nebraska at USC – 3:30/4/7:30/11pm, TBD
Friday, Nov. 22
Purdue at Michigan State – 8pm, FOX
Friday, Nov. 29
Minnesota at Wisconsin – 12pm, CBS
Nebraska at Iowa – 7:30pm, NBC
Saturday, Nov. 30
Michigan at Ohio State – 12pm, FOX
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024
Big Ten Football Championship Game – 8pm, CBS
at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind.
