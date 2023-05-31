Big Ten football schedule 2023: Early season kickoff times, TV set

The Big Ten football schedule 2023 early season kickoff times and TV slate has been announced, which features 38 games set for broadcast in the first three weeks.

The schedule kicks off on Thursday, Aug. 31 with a conference contest featuring the Nebraska Cornhuskers visiting the Minnesota Golden Gophers. The game will kickoff at 8:00pm ET on FOX.

On Friday, Sept. 1, the Michigan State Spartans open their season against the Central Michigan Chippewas and the game will be televised by FS1 at 7:00pm ET.

Nine conference members hit the gridiron on Saturday, Sept. 2 (Michigan, Iowa, Purdue, Ohio State, Indiana, Wisconsin, Maryland, Penn State, and Illinois). The featured contest is Penn State hosting West Virginia at 7:30pm ET on NBC and Peacock.

On Sunday, Sept. 3, the Northwestern Wildcats travel to face the Rutgers Scarlet Knights and the game will be broadcast by CBS and Paramount+ at noon ET.

The 2023 Big Ten Championship Game is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 2 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind. The game will be televised by FOX at 8pm ET.

The Big Ten also announced Homecoming dates for all 14 member schools.

Listed below are the early season Big Ten games that have been selected for television as of May 31, plus several games from Week 4 onward. All remaining Big Ten controlled football games in 2023 will be announced six-to-12 days prior to the date of the game.

Big Ten football schedule: Early season 2023 kickoff times, TV

*All times Eastern.

Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023

Nebraska at Minnesota – 8pm, FOX

Friday, Sept. 1, 2023

Central Michigan at Michigan State – 7pm, FS1

Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023

East Carolina at Michigan – 12pm, Peacock

Utah State at Iowa – 12pm, FS1

Fresno State at Purdue – 12pm, BTN

Ohio State at Indiana – 3:30pm, CBS/Paramount+

Buffalo at Wisconsin – 3:30pm, FS1

Towson at Maryland – 3:30pm, BTN

West Virginia at Penn State – 7:30pm, NBC/Peacock

Toledo at Illinois – 7:30pm, BTN

Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023

Northwestern at Rutgers – 12pm, CBS/Paramount+

Friday, Sept. 8, 2023

Indiana State at Indiana – 7pm or 8pm, BTN

Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023

Delaware at Penn State – 12pm, Peacock

Youngstown State at Ohio State – 12pm, BTN

Nebraska at Colorado – 12pm, FOX

Purdue at Virginia Tech – 12pm, ESPN2

UNLV at Michigan – 3:30pm, CBS/Paramount+

Richmond at Michigan State – 3:30pm, BTN

UTEP at Northwestern – 3:30pm, BTN

Iowa at Iowa State – 3:30pm, FOX

Charlotte at Maryland – 7:30pm, NBC/Peacock

Eastern Michigan at Minnesota – 7:30pm, BTN

Temple at Rutgers – 7:30pm, BTN

Wisconsin at Washington State – 7:30pm, ABC

Illinois at Kansas – Date, Network and Time TBD

Friday, Sept. 15, 2023

Virginia at Maryland – 7pm, FS1

Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023

Penn State at Illinois – 12pm, FOX

Georgia Southern at Wisconsin – 12pm, BTN

Louisville vs. Indiana (Indianapolis) – 12pm, BTN

Western Michigan at Iowa – 3:30pm, BTN

Virginia Tech at Rutgers – 3:30pm, BTN

Minnesota at North Carolina – 3:30pm, ESPN or ESPN2

Northwestern at Duke – 3:30pm, ACC Network

Western Kentucky at Ohio State – 4pm, FOX

Washington at Michigan State – 5pm, Peacock

Northern Illinois at Nebraska – 7pm, FS1

Syracuse at Purdue – 7:30pm, NBC/Peacock

Bowling Green at Michigan – 7:30pm, BTN

Friday, Sept. 22, 2023

Wisconsin at Purdue – 7pm, FS1

Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023

Rutgers at Michigan – 12pm, TBD

Maryland at Michigan State – 3:30pm, TBD

Iowa at Penn State – 7:30pm, CBS

Ohio State at Notre Dame – 7:30pm, NBC/Peacock

Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023

Louisiana at Minnesota – 12pm, TBD

Illinois at Purdue – 3:30/4pm or 7:30pm, TBD

Friday, Oct. 6, 2023

Nebraska at Illinois – 8pm, FS1

Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023

Maryland at Ohio State – 12 or 3:30pm/4pm, TBD

Rutgers at Wisconsin – 12 or 3:30pm/4pm, TBD

Howard at Northwestern – 3pm, TBD

Purdue at Iowa – 3:30/4pm or 7:30pm, TBD

Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023

Michigan State at Rutgers – 12pm, TBD

Illinois at Maryland – 12 or 3:30pm/4pm, TBD

UMass at Penn State – 3:30pm, TBD

Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023

Rutgers at Indiana – 12pm, TBD

Wisconsin at Illinois – 12 or 3:30pm/4pm, TBD

Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023

Purdue at Nebraska – 12 or 3:30pm/4pm, TBD

Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023

Michigan at Penn State – 12pm, FOX

Michigan State at Ohio State – 7:30pm, NBC/Peacock

Friday, Nov. 24, 2023

Iowa at Nebraska – 12pm, CBS/Paramount+

Penn State vs. Michigan State (Detroit) – 7:30pm, NBC/Peacock

Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023

Ohio State at Michigan – 12pm, FOX

Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023

Big Ten Football Championship Game – 8pm, FOX

at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis

