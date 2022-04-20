Big Ten Championship Game to remain in Indianapolis through 2024

The Big Ten Football Championship Game will remain in Indianapolis, Ind., through the 2024 season, the conference announced today.

Lucas Oil Stadium, the home of the NFL’s Indianapolis Colts, has been the site of the Big Ten Football Championship Game since its inception in 2011.

“We are thrilled to bring marquee conference events such as the Big Ten Football Championship Game and the Big Ten Basketball Tournaments to world-class cities and venues within the conference footprint,” said Big Ten Conference Commissioner Kevin Warren.

The 2022 Big Ten Football Championship Game is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 3. Conference championship games in 2023 and 2024 are scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 2 and Saturday, Dec. 7, respectively.

“Indiana Sports Corp and its partners are thrilled with the decision made by the Big Ten member institutions to return the Big Ten Football Championship Game in 2023 and 2024,” said Indiana Sports Corp President Ryan Vaughn. “After hosting the annual Championship Game for the past 11 years, we believe our city has delivered a top-tier experience on all levels for the student-athletes, coaches, fans, and our community. We look forward to continuing this long-standing partnership and creating community impact through this event for years to come.”

