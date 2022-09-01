Big South announces 2022 football TV schedule on ESPN3, ESPN+

The Big South Conference has announced their 2022 football TV schedule on ESPN3 and ESPN+, which includes over 40 contests set for broadcast.

The Big South “Game of the Week” package on ESPN3 includes eight contests and is set to begin on Saturday, Oct. 1 with the Bryant Bulldogs visiting the North Carolina A&T Aggies.

To date, 44 of the 50 football games involving teams from the Big South are scheduled to be televised this season. TV coverage for an additional four games is “…expected to be announced soon.”

Below is the full slate of games announced to date.

Big South 2022 Football TV Schedule on ESPN3, ESPN+

*All times Eastern.

Thursday, Sept. 1

The Citadel at Campbell – 6pm, ESPN+

Bryant at FIU – 7pm, ESPN3

Limestone at Gardner-Webb – 7pm, ESPN+

Saturday, Sept. 3

Western Carolina at Charleston Southern – 12pm, ESPN+

Dayton at Robert Morris – 12pm, ESPN+

North Carolina A&T vs. NC Central – 7:30pm, ESPN3

Saturday, Sept. 10

Charleston Southern at NC State 12:30pm, RSN

North Carolina A&T at NDSU – 3:30pm, ESPN+

Rhode Island at Bryant – 6pm, ESPN+

Campbell at William & Mary – 6pm, FloFootball

Gardner-Webb at Coastal Carolina – 6pm, ESPN+

Robert Morris at Miami (Ohio) – 6pm, ESPN3

Saturday, Sept. 17

Bryant at Brown – 12:30pm, ESPN+

Campbell at East Carolina – 6pm, ESPN+

Charleston Southern at EKU – 6pm, ESPN+

Gardner-Webb at Elon – 6pm, FloFootball/My48

North Carolina A&T at Duke – 6pm, ACCNX/ESPN+

Saturday, Sept. 24

Furman at Charleston Southern – 12pm, ESPN+

ETSU at Robert Morris – 12pm, ESPN+

Bryant at Long Island – 1pm, NEC Front Row

Mercer at Gardner-Webb – 6pm, ESPN+

SC State at North Carolina A&T – 7pm, ESPN+

Saturday, Oct. 1

NC Central at Campbell – 6pm, ESPN+

Bryant at North Carolina A&T* – 7pm, ESPN3

Saturday, Oct. 8

Gardner-Webb at Robert Morris* – 12pm, ESPN3

Southern Connecticut at Bryant – 1pm, ESPN+

Charleston Southern at Campbell* – 4pm, ESPN+

Saturday, Oct. 15

Robert Morris at Campbell* – 1pm, ESPN+

Edward Waters at North Carolina A&T – 1pm, ESPN+

Charleston Southern at Bryant* – 4pm, ESPN3

Saturday, Oct. 22

North Carolina A&T at Robert Morris* – 12pm, ESPN+

Campbell at Jackson State – 3pm, ESPN+

Gardner-Webb at Charleston Southern* – 6pm, ESPN3

Saturday, Oct. 29

Campbell at North Carolina A&T* – 1pm, ESPN3

Charleston Southern at Kennesaw State – 1pm, ESPN+

Bryant at Gardner-Webb* – 1:30pm, ESPN+

Saturday, Nov. 5

Robert Morris at Charleston Southern* – 12pm, ESPN3

Norfolk State at North Carolina A&T – 12pm, ESPN+

Campbell at Bryant* – 2pm, ESPN+

Saturday, Nov. 12

Bryant at Holy Cross – 12pm, ESPN+

Charleston Southern at North Carolina A&T* – 12pm, ESPN+

Gardner-Webb at Campbell* – 1pm, ESPN3

Saturday, Nov. 19

Bryant at Robert Morris* – 12pm, ESPN3

North Carolina A&T at Gardner-Webb* – 1:30pm, ESPN+

* Big South Conference game

Big South Football Schedule