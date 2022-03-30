Big South announces 2022 conference football schedule

The Big South has officially announced their 2022 conference football schedule. Conference play begins on Saturday, Oct. 8 with three contests.

For the fall 2022 season, the Big South Conference will consist of six football-playing members – Bryant, Campbell, Charleston Southern, Gardner-Webb, North Carolina A&T, and Robert Morris. Bryant was officially announced as an associate member for football on Tuesday.

Each Big South team will play a five-game conference schedule which will determine the Big South’s automatic qualifier for the FCS Playoffs. The North Alabama Lions have completed their transition to the conference and they, as well as new member Bryant, are eligible for the conference championship and playoff berth.

Two previously unannounced non-conference matchups were also revealed today through Big South school releases and are listed below:

Dayton at Robert Morris (Sept. 3)

Limestone at Gardner-Webb (Sept. 3)

Big South Football Schedules

2022 Big South Football Schedule

Conference games only.

Saturday, Oct. 8

Bryant at North Carolina A&T

Charleston Southern at Campbell

Gardner-Webb at Robert Morris

Saturday, Oct. 15

Charleston Southern at Bryant

Robert Morris at Campbell

Saturday, Oct. 22

Gardner-Webb at Charleston Southern

North Carolina A&T at Robert Morris

Saturday, Oct. 29

Bryant at Gardner-Webb

Campbell at North Carolina A&T

Saturday, Nov. 5

Campbell at Bryant

Robert Morris at Charleston Southern

Saturday, Nov. 12

Gardner-Webb at Campbell

Charleston Southern at North Carolina A&T

Saturday, Nov. 19

Bryant at Robert Morris

North Carolina A&T at Gardner-Webb