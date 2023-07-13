Big Sky announces 2023 football TV schedule on Scripps

The Big Sky Conference has announced its 2023 TV football schedule, which includes 13 games on the Scripps Company stations.

The Big Sky on Scripps schedule kicks off on Saturday, Sept. 23, with a doubleheader. The Montana Grizzlies will travel to take on the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks in a game slated for a 4:00pm ET kickoff. The Montana State Bobcats will then venture to battle the Weber State Wildcats in an 8:00pm ET start.

All 12 Big Sky squads will be featured on at least one Scripps telecast. The games will all be available for streaming over ESPN+, and local market stations will carry all games involving Montana and Montana State.

The local market stations and any further television or streaming coverage will be announced at a later date.

2023 Big Sky Football TV Schedule

* All times Eastern.

Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023

Montana at Northern Arizona – 4pm

Montana State at Weber State – 8pm

Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023

Idaho State at Montana – 4pm

Portland State at Montana State – 4pm

Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023

Montana at UC Davis – 7pm

Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023

Cal Poly at Montana State – 8pm

Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023

Northern Colorado at Montana – 3pm

Montana State at Idaho – 4pm

Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023

Northern Arizona at Montana State – 3pm

Sacramento State at Montana – 8pm

Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023

Eastern Washington at Montana State – 3pm

Montana at Portland State – 10pm

Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023

Montana State at Montana – 2pm

