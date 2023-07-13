Big Sky announces 2023 football TV schedule on Scripps

The Big Sky Conference has announced its 2023 TV football schedule, which includes 13 games on the Scripps Company stations.
The Big Sky on Scripps schedule kicks off on Saturday, Sept. 23, with a doubleheader. The Montana Grizzlies will travel to take on the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks in a game slated for a 4:00pm ET kickoff. The Montana State Bobcats will then venture to battle the Weber State Wildcats in an 8:00pm ET start.
All 12 Big Sky squads will be featured on at least one Scripps telecast. The games will all be available for streaming over ESPN+, and local market stations will carry all games involving Montana and Montana State.
The local market stations and any further television or streaming coverage will be announced at a later date.
2023 Big Sky Football TV Schedule
* All times Eastern.
Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023
Montana at Northern Arizona – 4pm
Montana State at Weber State – 8pm
Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023
Idaho State at Montana – 4pm
Portland State at Montana State – 4pm
Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023
Montana at UC Davis – 7pm
Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023
Cal Poly at Montana State – 8pm
Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023
Northern Colorado at Montana – 3pm
Montana State at Idaho – 4pm
Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023
Northern Arizona at Montana State – 3pm
Sacramento State at Montana – 8pm
Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023
Eastern Washington at Montana State – 3pm
Montana at Portland State – 10pm
Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023
Montana State at Montana – 2pm