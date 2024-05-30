Big 12 football schedule 2024: Early season kickoff times, TV set

The Big 12 football schedule 2024 early season kickoff times and TV slate has been announced, which features 44 games set for broadcast in the first three weeks.
For the 2024 season, the Big 12 expands to 16 teams with the addition of the Arizona Wildcats, Arizona State Sun Devils, Colorado Buffaloes, and Utah Utes. The Oklahoma Sooners and Texas Longhorns depart the Big 12 and join the SEC.
Four Big 12 members are slated to kickoff their campaigns on Thursday, Aug. 29. The UCF Knights host the New Hampshire Wildcats (7:00pm ET, ESPN+), Colorado Buffaloes host the North Dakota State Bison (8:00pm ET, ESPN), Kansas Jayhawks host the Lindenwood Lions (8:00pm ET, ESPN+), and Utah Utes host the Southern Utah Thunderbirds (9:00pm ET, ESPN+).
On Friday, Aug. 30, the TCU Horned Frogs open their season on the road against the Stanford Cardinal of the ACC. The game will kickoff at 10:30pm ET with television coverage via ESPN.
The 11 remaining members of the Big 12 are scheduled to play non-conference opponents on Saturday, Aug. 31, which is highlighted by the West Virginia Mountaineers hosting the Penn State Nittany Lions at Noon ET on FOX.
The 2024 Dr. Pepper Big 12 Championship Game is set for Saturday, Dec. 7 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The game will be televised by ABC at a time to be determined.
Listed below are the Big 12 games that have been selected for television as of May 30, including several contests from Week 4 onward. All remaining Big 12 controlled games will be announced six-to-12 days prior to the date of the game.
*All times Eastern.
Thursday, Aug. 29
New Hampshire at UCF – 7pm, ESPN+
North Dakota State at Colorado – 8pm, ESPN
Lindenwood at Kansas – 8pm, ESPN+
Southern Utah at Utah – 9pm, ESPN+
Friday, Aug. 30
TCU at Stanford – 10:30pm, ESPN
Saturday, Aug. 31
Penn State West Virginia – 12pm, FOX
Towson at Cincinnati – 2:30pm, ESPN+
North Dakota at Iowa State – 3:30pm, FS1
Tarleton State at Baylor – 7pm, ESPN+
UNLV at Houston – 7pm, FS1
UT Martin at K-State – 7pm, ESPN+
Abilene Christian at Texas Tech – 7:30pm, ESPN+
Southern Illinois at BYU – 8pm, ESPN+
New Mexico at Arizona – 9:30pm, ESPN
Wyoming at Arizona State – 9:30pm, FS1
South Dakota State at Oklahoma State – TBD, ESPN+
Friday, Sept. 6
BYU at SMU – 7pm, ESPN2
Saturday, Sept. 7
Arkansas at Oklahoma State – 12pm, ABC
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati – 12pm, ESPN or ESPN2
K-State at Tulane – 12pm, ESPN or ESPN2
Baylor at Utah – 3:30pm, FOX
Iowa State at Iowa – 3:30pm, CBS
UAlbany at West Virginia – 6pm, ESPN+
Sam Houston at UCF – 6:30pm, ESPN+
Kansas at Illinois – 7pm, FS1
Colorado at Nebraska – 7:30pm, NBC
Houston at Oklahoma – 7:45pm, SECN
Long Island at TCU – 8pm, ESPN+
Northern Arizona at Arizona – 9pm, ESPN+
Texas Tech at Washington State – 10pm, FOX
Mississippi State at Arizona State – 10:30pm, ESPN
Thursday, Sept. 12
Arizona State at Texas State – 7:30pm, ESPN
Friday, Sept. 13
UNLV at Kansas – 7pm, ESPN
Arizona at K-State – 8pm, FOX
Saturday, Sept. 14
Oklahoma State at Tulsa – 12pm, ESPN2
North Texas at Texas Tech – 12pm, FS1
Cincinnati at Miami (Ohio) – 12pm, ESPNU
West Virginia at Pitt – 3:30pm, ESPN or ESPN2
Utah at Utah State – 4:30pm, CBSSN
UCF at TCU – 7:30pm, FOX
Air Force at Baylor – 7:30pm, FS1
Colorado at Colorado State – 7:30pm, CBS
Rice at Houston – 8pm, ESPN+
BYU at Wyoming – 9pm, CBSSN
Saturday, Sept. 21
Arkansas State at Iowa State – 2pm, ESPN+
Friday, Oct. 4
Houston at TCU – 7:30pm, ESPN
Friday, Oct. 11
Utah at Arizona State – 10:30pm, ESPN
Friday, Oct. 18
Oklahoma State at BYU – 10:15pm, ESPN
Friday, Nov. 15
Houston at Arizona – 10:15pm, FS1
Friday, Nov. 29
Oklahoma State at Colorado – 12pm, ABC
Utah at UCF – 8pm, FOX
Saturday, Dec. 7
Dr Pepper Big 12 Football Championship – TBA, ABC
