Big 12 football schedule 2024: Early season kickoff times, TV set

The Big 12 football schedule 2024 early season kickoff times and TV slate has been announced, which features 44 games set for broadcast in the first three weeks.

For the 2024 season, the Big 12 expands to 16 teams with the addition of the Arizona Wildcats, Arizona State Sun Devils, Colorado Buffaloes, and Utah Utes. The Oklahoma Sooners and Texas Longhorns depart the Big 12 and join the SEC.

Four Big 12 members are slated to kickoff their campaigns on Thursday, Aug. 29. The UCF Knights host the New Hampshire Wildcats (7:00pm ET, ESPN+), Colorado Buffaloes host the North Dakota State Bison (8:00pm ET, ESPN), Kansas Jayhawks host the Lindenwood Lions (8:00pm ET, ESPN+), and Utah Utes host the Southern Utah Thunderbirds (9:00pm ET, ESPN+).

On Friday, Aug. 30, the TCU Horned Frogs open their season on the road against the Stanford Cardinal of the ACC. The game will kickoff at 10:30pm ET with television coverage via ESPN.

The 11 remaining members of the Big 12 are scheduled to play non-conference opponents on Saturday, Aug. 31, which is highlighted by the West Virginia Mountaineers hosting the Penn State Nittany Lions at Noon ET on FOX.

The 2024 Dr. Pepper Big 12 Championship Game is set for Saturday, Dec. 7 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The game will be televised by ABC at a time to be determined.

Listed below are the Big 12 games that have been selected for television as of May 30, including several contests from Week 4 onward. All remaining Big 12 controlled games will be announced six-to-12 days prior to the date of the game.

*All times Eastern.

Thursday, Aug. 29

New Hampshire at UCF – 7pm, ESPN+

North Dakota State at Colorado – 8pm, ESPN

Lindenwood at Kansas – 8pm, ESPN+

Southern Utah at Utah – 9pm, ESPN+

Friday, Aug. 30

TCU at Stanford – 10:30pm, ESPN

Saturday, Aug. 31

Penn State West Virginia – 12pm, FOX

Towson at Cincinnati – 2:30pm, ESPN+

North Dakota at Iowa State – 3:30pm, FS1

Tarleton State at Baylor – 7pm, ESPN+

UNLV at Houston – 7pm, FS1

UT Martin at K-State – 7pm, ESPN+

Abilene Christian at Texas Tech – 7:30pm, ESPN+

Southern Illinois at BYU – 8pm, ESPN+

New Mexico at Arizona – 9:30pm, ESPN

Wyoming at Arizona State – 9:30pm, FS1

South Dakota State at Oklahoma State – TBD, ESPN+

Friday, Sept. 6

BYU at SMU – 7pm, ESPN2

Saturday, Sept. 7

Arkansas at Oklahoma State – 12pm, ABC

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati – 12pm, ESPN or ESPN2

K-State at Tulane – 12pm, ESPN or ESPN2

Baylor at Utah – 3:30pm, FOX

Iowa State at Iowa – 3:30pm, CBS

UAlbany at West Virginia – 6pm, ESPN+

Sam Houston at UCF – 6:30pm, ESPN+

Kansas at Illinois – 7pm, FS1

Colorado at Nebraska – 7:30pm, NBC

Houston at Oklahoma – 7:45pm, SECN

Long Island at TCU – 8pm, ESPN+

Northern Arizona at Arizona – 9pm, ESPN+

Texas Tech at Washington State – 10pm, FOX

Mississippi State at Arizona State – 10:30pm, ESPN

Thursday, Sept. 12

Arizona State at Texas State – 7:30pm, ESPN

Friday, Sept. 13

UNLV at Kansas – 7pm, ESPN

Arizona at K-State – 8pm, FOX

Saturday, Sept. 14

Oklahoma State at Tulsa – 12pm, ESPN2

North Texas at Texas Tech – 12pm, FS1

Cincinnati at Miami (Ohio) – 12pm, ESPNU

West Virginia at Pitt – 3:30pm, ESPN or ESPN2

Utah at Utah State – 4:30pm, CBSSN

UCF at TCU – 7:30pm, FOX

Air Force at Baylor – 7:30pm, FS1

Colorado at Colorado State – 7:30pm, CBS

Rice at Houston – 8pm, ESPN+

BYU at Wyoming – 9pm, CBSSN

Saturday, Sept. 21

Arkansas State at Iowa State – 2pm, ESPN+

Friday, Oct. 4

Houston at TCU – 7:30pm, ESPN

Friday, Oct. 11

Utah at Arizona State – 10:30pm, ESPN

Friday, Oct. 18

Oklahoma State at BYU – 10:15pm, ESPN

Friday, Nov. 15

Houston at Arizona – 10:15pm, FS1

Friday, Nov. 29

Oklahoma State at Colorado – 12pm, ABC

Utah at UCF – 8pm, FOX

Saturday, Dec. 7

Dr Pepper Big 12 Football Championship – TBA, ABC

