Big 12 football schedule 2023: Early season kickoff times, TV set

The Big 12 football schedule 2023 early season kickoff times and TV slate has been announced, which features 28 games set for broadcast in the first three weeks.

For the 2023 season, the Big 12 expands to 14 teams with the addition of the BYU Cougars, Cincinnati Bearcats, Houston Cougars, and UCF Knights. This will be the final season in the Big 12 for the Oklahoma Sooners and Texas Longhorns, as both schools officially join the SEC in 2024.

The UCF Knights and the Kansas Jayhawks will be the first Big 12 teams in action this season when they hit the gridiron on Thursday, Aug. 31. UCF hosts the Kent State Golden Flashes (7:00pm ET, FS1), while Kansas hosts the Missouri State Bears (8pm ET, ESPN+).

The 12 remaining members of the Big 12 are scheduled to play non-conference opponents on Saturday, Sept. 2, beginning at noon ET when the TCU Horned Frogs host Coach Prime and the Colorado Buffaloes at noon ET on FOX.

The 2023 Dr. Pepper Big 12 Championship Game is set for Saturday, Sept. 2 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The game will be televised by ABC at noon ET.

Listed below are the Big 12 games that have been selected for television as of May 31, including several contests from Week 4 onward. All remaining Big 12 controlled games will be announced six-to-12 days prior to the date of the game.

Big 12 football schedule 2023: Early season kickoff times, TV

*All times Eastern.

Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023

Kent State at UCF – 7pm, FS1

Missouri State at Kansas – 8pm, ESPN+

Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023

Colorado at TCU – 12pm, FOX

Arkansas State at Oklahoma – 12pm, ESPN

Northern Iowa at Iowa State – 2pm, ESPN+

Rice at Texas – 3:30pm, FOX

Eastern Kentucky at Cincinnati – 3:30pm, ESPN+

UTSA at Houston – 7pm, FS1

Texas State at Baylor – 7pm, ESPN+

Southeast Missouri at Kansas State – 7pm, ESPN+

Central Arkansas at Oklahoma State – 7pm, ESPN+

West Virginia at Penn State – 7:30pm, NBC/Peacock

Texas Tech at Wyoming – 7:30pm, CBS/Paramount+

Sam Houston at BYU – 10:15pm, FS1

Friday, Sept. 8 or Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023

Houston at Rice, TBD

Illinois at Kansas, TBD

Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023

Utah at Baylor – 12pm, ESPN

Troy at Kansas State – 12pm, FS1

Southern Utah at BYU – 3pm, ESPN+

Iowa at Iowa State – 3:30pm, FOX

SMU at Oklahoma – 6pm, ESPN+

Duquesne at West Virginia – 6pm, ESPN+

Oregon at Texas Tech – 7pm, FOX

Texas at Alabama – 7pm, ESPN

UCF at Boise State – 7pm, FS1

Nicholls at TCU – 8pm, ESPN+

Oklahoma State at Arizona State – 10:30pm, FS1

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh – TBA

Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023

Iowa State at Ohio – 12pm, ESPN2 or ESPNU

Kansas State at Missouri – 12pm, SECN

Long Island at Baylor – 12pm, ESPN+

Oklahoma at Tulsa – 3:30pm, ESPN or ESPN2

Villanova at UCF – 6:30pm, ESPN+

Miami (OH) at Cincinnati – 7pm, ESPN+

South Alabama at Oklahoma State – 7pm, ESPN+

Tarleton State at Texas Tech – 7pm, ESPN+

Pittsburgh at West Virginia – 7:30pm, ABC

BYU at Arkansas – 7:30pm, ESPN2

TCU at Houston – 8pm, FOX

Wyoming at Texas – 8pm, LHN

Kansas at Nevada – 10:30pm, CBSSN

Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023

Sam Houston at Houston – 7pm, ESPN+

Friday, Sept. 29, 2023

Cincinnati at BYU – 10:15pm, ESPN

Friday, Oct. 6, 2023

Kansas State at Oklahoma State – 7:30pm, ESPN

Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023

Oklahoma vs. Texas – TBA, ABC

Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023

West Virginia at Houston – 7pm, FS1

Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023

TCU at Texas Tech – 7pm, FS1

Friday, Nov. 24, 2023

TCU at Oklahoma – 12pm, FOX

Texas Tech at Texas – 7:30pm, ABC

Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023

Big 12 Football Championship – 12pm, ABC

