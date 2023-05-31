Big 12 football schedule 2023: Early season kickoff times, TV set

The Big 12 football schedule 2023 early season kickoff times and TV slate has been announced, which features 28 games set for broadcast in the first three weeks.
For the 2023 season, the Big 12 expands to 14 teams with the addition of the BYU Cougars, Cincinnati Bearcats, Houston Cougars, and UCF Knights. This will be the final season in the Big 12 for the Oklahoma Sooners and Texas Longhorns, as both schools officially join the SEC in 2024.
The UCF Knights and the Kansas Jayhawks will be the first Big 12 teams in action this season when they hit the gridiron on Thursday, Aug. 31. UCF hosts the Kent State Golden Flashes (7:00pm ET, FS1), while Kansas hosts the Missouri State Bears (8pm ET, ESPN+).
The 12 remaining members of the Big 12 are scheduled to play non-conference opponents on Saturday, Sept. 2, beginning at noon ET when the TCU Horned Frogs host Coach Prime and the Colorado Buffaloes at noon ET on FOX.
The 2023 Dr. Pepper Big 12 Championship Game is set for Saturday, Sept. 2 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The game will be televised by ABC at noon ET.
Listed below are the Big 12 games that have been selected for television as of May 31, including several contests from Week 4 onward. All remaining Big 12 controlled games will be announced six-to-12 days prior to the date of the game.
Big 12 football schedule 2023: Early season kickoff times, TV
*All times Eastern.
Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023
Kent State at UCF – 7pm, FS1
Missouri State at Kansas – 8pm, ESPN+
Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023
Colorado at TCU – 12pm, FOX
Arkansas State at Oklahoma – 12pm, ESPN
Northern Iowa at Iowa State – 2pm, ESPN+
Rice at Texas – 3:30pm, FOX
Eastern Kentucky at Cincinnati – 3:30pm, ESPN+
UTSA at Houston – 7pm, FS1
Texas State at Baylor – 7pm, ESPN+
Southeast Missouri at Kansas State – 7pm, ESPN+
Central Arkansas at Oklahoma State – 7pm, ESPN+
West Virginia at Penn State – 7:30pm, NBC/Peacock
Texas Tech at Wyoming – 7:30pm, CBS/Paramount+
Sam Houston at BYU – 10:15pm, FS1
Friday, Sept. 8 or Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023
Houston at Rice, TBD
Illinois at Kansas, TBD
Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023
Utah at Baylor – 12pm, ESPN
Troy at Kansas State – 12pm, FS1
Southern Utah at BYU – 3pm, ESPN+
Iowa at Iowa State – 3:30pm, FOX
SMU at Oklahoma – 6pm, ESPN+
Duquesne at West Virginia – 6pm, ESPN+
Oregon at Texas Tech – 7pm, FOX
Texas at Alabama – 7pm, ESPN
UCF at Boise State – 7pm, FS1
Nicholls at TCU – 8pm, ESPN+
Oklahoma State at Arizona State – 10:30pm, FS1
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh – TBA
Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023
Iowa State at Ohio – 12pm, ESPN2 or ESPNU
Kansas State at Missouri – 12pm, SECN
Long Island at Baylor – 12pm, ESPN+
Oklahoma at Tulsa – 3:30pm, ESPN or ESPN2
Villanova at UCF – 6:30pm, ESPN+
Miami (OH) at Cincinnati – 7pm, ESPN+
South Alabama at Oklahoma State – 7pm, ESPN+
Tarleton State at Texas Tech – 7pm, ESPN+
Pittsburgh at West Virginia – 7:30pm, ABC
BYU at Arkansas – 7:30pm, ESPN2
TCU at Houston – 8pm, FOX
Wyoming at Texas – 8pm, LHN
Kansas at Nevada – 10:30pm, CBSSN
Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023
Sam Houston at Houston – 7pm, ESPN+
Friday, Sept. 29, 2023
Cincinnati at BYU – 10:15pm, ESPN
Friday, Oct. 6, 2023
Kansas State at Oklahoma State – 7:30pm, ESPN
Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023
Oklahoma vs. Texas – TBA, ABC
Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023
West Virginia at Houston – 7pm, FS1
Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023
TCU at Texas Tech – 7pm, FS1
Friday, Nov. 24, 2023
TCU at Oklahoma – 12pm, FOX
Texas Tech at Texas – 7:30pm, ABC
Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023
Big 12 Football Championship – 12pm, ABC
Football Schedules