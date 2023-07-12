Big 12, AT&T Stadium extend football championship hosting agreement through 2030

The Big 12 and AT&T Stadium announced Wednesday an extended partnership that will see the game remain in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex through 2030.

“The Big 12 is thrilled to announce our Football Championship will be staying at AT&T Stadium through 2030,” said Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark. “The Big 12 and AT&T Stadium both call the Metroplex home – through this extension, we will host our Football Championship at a world-class venue in our own backyard. We are grateful for the support and partnership of the Dallas Cowboys organization.”

The conference and stadium also announced a number of fan enhancements to the in-stadium experience.

“We have enjoyed an incredible relationship with the Big 12 Conference, and are honored to continue hosting the Big 12 Championship Game at AT&T Stadium,” said Dallas Cowboys Chief Operating Officer Stephen Jones. “The games, fans and atmosphere have been incredible, and we’re thrilled to continue the tradition of having the best teams in the Big 12 earn the right to play for the title in Arlington.”

Eight Big 12 championship tilts –including the last six– have been contested on the AT&T Stadium turf. The original agreement between the parties was set to expire in 2025.