Big 12 announces media rights extension through 2030-31 football season

The Big 12 Conference has extended its media rights agreements with FOX and ESPN through the 2030-31 football season, it was announced Friday.

“The Big 12 Conference is thrilled to announce it has executed its long-form agreements for the extension of its media rights with partners ESPN and FOX through the 2030-31 academic year,” Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark said in a statement released on Friday.

“We would like to thank both ESPN and FOX for their continued partnership,” Yormark continued. “Additionally, we’d like to thank the teams at Endeavor and Proskauer for their contributions throughout this process. This deal not only provides stability for the Big 12 in years to come, but it creates a strong foundation for future growth and innovation.”

CBS Sports’ Dennis Dodd reported last October that the sides were in the process of reaching an agreement. Financial terms were not disclosed as part of the Friday announcement, but Dodd’s piece offered preliminary financial data.

Additionally, SI’s Ross Dellenger reports a tidbit regarding a schedule modification for the league.

Here’s another conference TV rights nugget today: As part of the finalization of its TV deal, the Big 12 expects to play weekday football games including Friday nights. — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) June 30, 2023

No further details surrounding the agreement had been released as of press time Friday.