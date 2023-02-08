Bethune-Cookman announces 2023 football schedule

The Bethune-Cookman Wildcats have announced their 2023 football schedule, which features games at Memphis and Miami.

Bethune-Cookman opens the 2023 season on the road against the Memphis Tigers on Saturday, Sept. 2. The following week on Sept. 9, B-C opens their home slate at Daytona Stadium in Daytona Beach, Fla., against the Savannah State Tigers.

A Thursday night road game (Sept. 14) at the Miami Hurricanes closes out the non-conference portion of the Wildcats’ slate in 2023.

Bethune-Cookman opens Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) action on the road on Sept. 23 against Jackson State. The Wildcats will also travel to play Alabama State on Oct. 7 and Grambling State on Oct. 28.

SWAC opponents scheduled to visit Daytona Stadium in 2023 include Texas Southern on Oct. 14 (Homecoming), Mississippi Valley State on Nov. 4, and Alabama A&M on Nov. 11. The Wildcats will also play Southern on Oct. 21 at a neutral-site to be determined.

Bethune-Cookman will close out the 2023 season on Nov. 18 against Florida A&M in the Florida Blue Florida Classic at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla.

Below is Bethune-Cookman’s complete schedule for the 2023 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2023 Bethune-Cookman Football Schedule

09/02 – at Memphis

09/09 – Savannah State

09/14 – at Miami (FL)

09/23 – at Jackson State*

09/30 – OFF

10/07 – at Alabama State*

10/14 – Texas Southern*

10/21 – Southern* (site TBA)

10/28 – at Grambling State*

11/04 – Mississippi Valley State*

11/11 – Alabama A&M*

11/18 – Florida A&M* (Orlando)

* SWAC contest.

Bethune-Cookman finished the 2022 season 2-9 overall and 2-6 in SWAC action. The Wildcats will be playing their first season under head coach Raymond Woodie, Jr., who was a four-year letter-winner as a linebacker and 1996 graduate of Bethune-Cookman College.