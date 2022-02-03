Bethune-Cookman announces 2022 football schedule

The Bethune-Cookman Wildcats have announced their 2022 football schedule, which features a game at the Miami Hurricanes.

Bethune-Cookman opens their 2022 season on Saturday, Sept. 3 on the road against the Miami Hurricanes at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. The following week on Sept. 10, the Wildcats open their home schedule at Daytona Stadium in Daytona Beach, Fla., against the South Carolina State Bulldogs, which was previously unannounced.

Also previously unannounced is BCU’s third and final non-conference game of the season, which is at the Tennessee State Tigers on Oct. 8.

Bethune-Cookman opens Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) action on Sept. 24 at home against Grambling State. The Wildcats will also host Jackson State (Oct. 15), Alabama State (Nov. 5), and Florida A&M (Nov. 19; at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla.).

Bethune-Cookman will travel to face SWAC foes Alabama A&M (Oct. 1), Mississippi Valley State (Oct. 22), Prairie View A&M (Oct. 29), and Alcorn State (Friday, Nov. 11).

Below is Bethune-Cookman’s complete schedule for the 2022 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2022 Bethune-Cookman Football Schedule

09/03 – at Miami FL

09/10 – South Carolina State

09/17 – OFF

09/24 – Grambling State*

10/01 – at Alabama A&M*

10/08 – at Tennessee State

10/15 – Jackson State*

10/22 – at Mississippi Valley State*

10/29 – at Prairie View A&M*

11/05 – Alabama State*

11/11 – at Alcorn State*

11/19 – Florida A&M* (in Orlando)

* SWAC contest.

Bethune-Cookman finished the 2021 season 2-9 overall and 2-6 in SWAC action. Head coach Terry Sims, who is entering his seventh season at Bethune-Cookman, has an overall record of 36-30 (29-18 SWAC).