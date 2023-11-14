Austin Peay adds Alabama A&M to 2024 football schedule

The Austin Peay Governors have added the Alabama A&M Bulldogs to their 2024 football schedule, the school announced on Tuesday.

Austin Peay will host Alabama A&M at Fortera Stadium in Clarksville, Tenn., on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024, which will mark only the second meeting between the two schools on the gridiron.

In their first matchup during the 2022 season, the Governors defeated the Bulldogs 28-3 at Louis Crews Stadium in Huntsville, Ala. Alabama A&M is a member of the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) in the FCS.

The announcement of the addition of Alabama A&M was made in conjunction with the release of Austin Peay’s complete 2024 football schedule on Tuesday. The Governors will play eight United Athletic Conference (UAC) opponents and four non-conference opponents next season.

In other non-conference action, Austin Peay is scheduled to visit the Louisville Cardinals in each teams’ season-opener on Aug. 31. The Governors are also slated to host the Southern Illinois Salukis on Sept. 7 and will later host the Chattanooga Mocs in Clarksville, Tenn., on Nov. 23.

In UAC play in 2024, Austin Peay will host Southern Utah, Eastern Kentucky, Tarleton State, and Abilene Christian and will visit Central Arkansas, West Georgia, North Alabama, and Utah Tech.

Austin Peay is the first known non-conference opponent for Alabama A&M’s 2024 football schedule.

