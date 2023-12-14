Auburn completes 2024 football schedule with addition of Alabama A&M

The Auburn Tigers have completed their 2024 football schedule with the addition of the Alabama A&M Bulldogs.

Auburn will host Alabama A&M at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024. The contest will mark the third overall meeting between the two schools on the gridiron.

Auburn and Alabama A&M first met in football in 2012 and played again during the 2016 season. The Tigers defeated the Bulldogs in both contests, 51-7 in 2012 and 55-0 in 2016.

Alabama A&M is a member of the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS). The school is located in Huntsville, Ala., which is situated about 215 miles from Auburn.

The Alabama A&M game was announced in conjunction with the remainder of Auburn’s 2024 football schedule on Wednesday. In other non-conference action in 2024, Auburn will face the California Golden Bears on Sept. 7, New Mexico Lobos on Sept. 14, and ULM Warhawks on Nov. 16, and each contest will be played at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

In SEC action in 2024, Auburn will host Arkansas, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, and Vanderbilt and travel to Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, and Missouri. Below is Auburn’s complete schedule for the 2024 season:

2024 Auburn Football Schedule

08/31 – Alabama A&M

09/07 – California

09/14 – New Mexico

09/21 – Arkansas

09/28 – Oklahoma

10/05 – at Georgia

10/12 – OFF

10/19 – at Missouri

10/26 – at Kentucky

11/02 – Vanderbilt

11/09 – OFF

11/16 – ULM

11/23 – Texas A&M

11/30 – at Alabama

