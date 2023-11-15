Army to open 2024 season at home against Lehigh

The Army Black Knights will open the 2024 football season at home against the Lehigh Mountain Hawks, according to a tentative Lehigh football schedule released by the school.

Lehigh published their 2024 football schedule within the game notes for its Saturday contest against the Lafayette Leopards. According to the schedule, Army will host Lehigh at Michie Stadium in West Point, N.Y., on Saturday, Aug. 31.

{drum roll) Buried in the Lehigh game notes this week (subject to change: Aug. 31 at Army West Point 🎉🎉🎉 — Lehigh Football Nation (@LFN) November 14, 2023

Army was previously scheduled to open the 2024 season on the road against the Ball State Cardinals, so the status of that game is in question. Army was supposed to host Ball State this season in the first game of a home-and-home series, but that game was also not played.

The Black Knights are modifying their future football schedules as the they prepare to transition from a Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) Independent to a member of the American Athletic Conference next season. As a member of The American, Army will play four non-conference opponents annually, down from the 12 they had to schedule each year as an Independent.

The remainder of Army’s 2024 non-conference schedule is in flux as the school trims down its opponent list. The Black Knights did have another game against a Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) team on the schedule — vs. Dartmouth at Sept. 28. For now, that game remains listed on Dartmouth’s official website.

Army will continue to play Air Force and Navy each season for the Commander in Chief’s Trophy, and the Navy contest will count as a non-conference game. Therefore, if Army is in fact playing Lehigh next season, they only have one non-conference opening remaining if Dartmouth is removed from its slate.

As for Lehigh, the schedule release also includes three additional non-conference matchups that were previously unannounced. Lehigh will host the Wagner Seahawks on Sept. 7, visit the LIU Sharks on Sept. 14, and travel to face the Yale Bulldogs on Oct. 19. Lehigh’s contest at home against Princeton on Sept. 21 was previously known.

Below is Lehigh’s complete schedule for the 2024 season, which is subject to change. Lehigh can also add one more non-conference opponent since FCS schools can play a 12-game schedule in 2024.

2024 Lehigh Football Schedule

08/31 – at Army

09/07 – Wagner

09/14 – at LIU

09/21 – Princeton

09/28 – Bucknell*

10/05 – OFF

10/12 – OFF

10/19 – at Yale

10/26 – Fordham*

11/02 – at Georgetown*

11/09 – at Holy Cross*

11/16 – Colgate*

11/23 – at Lafayette*

* Patriot League contest.