Army releases 2023 football schedule

The Army Black Knights have released their 2023 football schedule via their official athletics website, which includes six home tilts.

Two of Army’s 2023 opponents were previously unannounced — Delaware State and Holy Cross.

Army will play three of its first four away from Michie Stadium, venturing to Louisiana-Monroe to start the season, followed by the aforementioned Delaware State home outing on Saturday, Sept. 9. Dates at UTSA (Sept. 16) and Syracuse (Sept. 23) are next, with a bye slated for Saturday, Sept. 30.

Boston College and Troy start a slate of three home dates in four weeks for the Black Knights in October, with an Oct. 21 visit to LSU the lone road date in the month. An Oct. 28 tussle with UMass ends October’s grouping.

Army then heads to Empower Field in Denver, Colo., on Saturday, Nov. 4 for a neutral-site opening leg of the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy chances against Air Force. Holy Cross (Nov. 11) and Coastal Carolina (Nov. 18) visit West Point before back-to-back bye weeks bridge November and December. The final contest — as usual — for Army will be the 124th Army-Navy game, slated for Saturday, Dec. 9, at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass.

2023 Army Football Schedule