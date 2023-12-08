Army-Navy Game 2023: Kickoff time, TV channel, streaming

The Army-Navy Game 2023 is set for Saturday, December 9, and it marks the 124th football contest between the Black Knights and Midshipmen.

Army and Navy will square off at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass., and the game will be televised by CBS at 3:00pm ET and streamed for free on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports app (no login required). It will also stream via Paramount+.

This will be the first-ever Army-Navy Game played in Foxborough, Mass. Next season, the Army-Navy Game will return to FedEx Field in Landover, Md., which will mark only the second time the game is played there.

Army comes in to the game having won three consecutive contests. The Black Knights are 5-6 overall this season and did not meet the minimum qualifications to compete in a post-season bowl game. Army played and defeated two FCS opponents this season, Delaware State and Holy Cross, but only one win over an FCS opponent counts towards bowl eligibility each season.

Navy heads into the rivalry game following a 59-14 loss on the road against the SMU Mustangs. The Midshipmen are currently 5-6 overall (4-4 in American Athletic Conference action) and need a victory over Army to avoid finishing with a losing record for the fourth consecutive season. The Army-Navy Game will be the final contest for both teams this season and will also mark the fourth consecutive season without a bowl game appearance for the Midshipmen and second for the Black Knights.

Army defeated Navy last season, 20-17 in double-overtime, in a contest that was played at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pa., for the 14th time. The Black Knights have won five of the last seven meetings against the Midshipmen, but the Midshipmen still lead the overall series 62-54-7.

Each season, the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy is awarded to the winner of the series between Army, Navy, and Air Force. Earlier this season, the Air Force Falcons defeated Navy 17-6, and then Army later recorded an upset victory over Air Force, 23-3.

Those results mean that if Army defeats Navy on Saturday, the Black Knights will claim the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy outright for the 10th time. If Navy defeats Army, Air Force will retain the trophy as last season’s winner.

The annual Army-Navy Game also presents both schools with the opportunity to wear new uniforms that pay homage to the men and women in uniform.

Army will wear a uniform combination that honors the soldiers of the 3rd Armored Division, nicknamed “Rock of the Marne.” The uniform “…tells the story of the soldiers of the 3rd Infantry Division during the opening phase of Operation Iraqi Freedom (OIF).”

Navy’s special uniform for this season is submarine-themed and was “…designed to honor the service and dedication of the U.S. Submarine Force, its families and supporting personnel.”

The Army-Navy game is the final FBS regular-season game in 2023. The 2023-24 College Football Bowl Schedule is scheduled to kick off on Saturday, Dec. 16 with six FBS vs. FBS contests.

