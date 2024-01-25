Army football’s 2024 season-opener vs. Lehigh moved to Friday night

The Army Black Knights’ season-opening football game against the Lehigh Mountain Hawks in 2024 has been moved to Friday night, according to an official announcement by Army.

The Lehigh at Army matchup, originally scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 31, will now be played on Friday, Aug. 30, and the two schools will square off at Michie Stadium in West Point, N.Y. The game is scheduled to kickoff at 6:00pm ET and it will be broadcast by CBS Sports Network (CBSSN).

⚠️ SCHEDULE UPDATE ⚠️ We're kicking off the 2024 season vs. Lehigh on Friday, Aug. 30. → https://t.co/BzYuGDKyR9 pic.twitter.com/J48p3ptajx — Army Football (@ArmyWP_Football) January 25, 2024

Army and Lehigh first met on the gridiron in 1893 in West Point. In their most recent contest in 1995, the Black Knights defeated the Mountain Hawks 42-9 to extend their advantage in the overall series to 8-2-1.

The 2024 season will be the first for Army as a member of the American Athletic Conference. Army was previously scheduled to open the 2024 season on the road at the Ball State Cardinals, but that contest was among the many that were wiped from Army’s schedule as a result of its conference move.

Army will continue to play Navy on an annual basis in the Army-Navy Game during the second weekend of December, but it will be considered a non-conference contest for both schools.

The Black Knights will also continue to play the Air Force Falcons annually in the non-conference, which preserves the battle for the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy between the three service academies.

With Lehigh, Air Force, and Navy now solidly on the schedule, Army is left with one non-conference opening in 2024. That opening should be filled soon and Army’s complete schedule for next season will likely be released in February.

