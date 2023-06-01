Army announces kickoff times for 10 of 12 football games in 2023

The Army Black Knights have announced kickoff times for 10 of their 12 football games in 2023, which includes six games at Michie Stadium.

Army is slated to open the 2023 season on the road against the ULM Warhawks on Saturday, Sept. 2. The game will kickoff at 7:00pm ET and the television and/or streaming network for that contest will be determined later.

The Black Knights open their home schedule at Michie Stadium in West Point, N.Y., the following week on Saturday Sept. 9 against the Delaware State Hornets. The game is set for noon ET on CBS Sports Network (CBSSN).

Army then returns to the road for a Friday night contest (Sept. 15) against the UTSA Roadrunners, which will be televised by ESPN at 7:00pm ET. A road game the following week on Saturday, Sept. 23 at the Syracuse Orange will be announced 6-12 days prior to the date of the game.

A pair of home games in West Point are up next as the Black Knights host the Boston College Eagles on Saturday, Oct. 7 (noon ET, CBSSN) and the Troy Trojans on Saturday, Oct. 14 (3:30pm ET, CBSSN).

A road game at the LSU Tigers looms on Saturday, Oct. 21 and the kickoff time and television network will be announced 6-12 days prior to the date of the game.

On Saturday, Oct. 28, Army hosts the UMass Minutemen at Michie Stadium in a noon ET matchup on CBSSN. The following week on Saturday, Nov. 4, the Black Knights travel to face the Air Force Falcons in a neutral-site contest at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colo. (2:30pm ET, CBSSN).

Back-to-back home games for Army are up next and both will kickoff at noon ET on CBSSN. The Black Knights host the Holy Cross Crusaders on Saturday, Nov. 11 and the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers on Saturday, Nov. 18.

After two weeks off, Army will conclude the 2023 season with the annual Army-Navy Game on Saturday, Dec. 9 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. The game will be televised by CBS and streamed via Paramount+ at 3:00pm ET.

Football Schedules