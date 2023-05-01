Arlington Renegades, DC Defenders to play in 2023 XFL Championship

The Arlington Renegades and the DC Defenders will play in the 2023 XFL Championship, which will be the inaugural title game for the revamped league.

Arlington and DC will square off at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, on Saturday, May 13, 2023. The game will be televised nationally by ABC at 8:00pm ET.

The Alamodome, home to the XFL’s San Antonio Brahmas and college football’s UTSA Roadrunners, has a seating capacity of 64,000. The stadium is expandable to hold a total of 72,000 spectators.

Arlington advanced to the XFL Championship after defeating the Houston Roughnecks 26-11 in the South Division Championship at TDECU Stadium in Houston, Texas, on April 29. The Renegades finished second in the South Division regular-season standings with a 4-6 overall record and 3-3 record in division play.

DC finished the regular-season with a league-best 9-1 overall record and a perfect 6-0 record in North Division play. In the North Division Championship on April 30, the Defenders defeated the Seattle Sea Dragons 37-21 at home at Audi Field in Washington, DC, which propelled them to the inaugural XFL Championship.

In their only meeting during the 2023 regular-season, the DC Defenders defeated the Arlington Renegades 28-26 in overtime at Audi Field.

According to DraftKings SportsBook, the DC Defenders are currently a six-point favorite over the Arlington Renegades.

Football Schedules