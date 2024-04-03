Arkansas State announces kickoff times for 2024 home football games

Arkansas State has announced kickoff times for its six home contests in the 2024 football season.

The first four contests share a kick time, with the last two adjusting to an earlier time.

The Red Wolves lift the lid on the campaign by welcoming the Central Arkansas Bears of the FCS UAC (United Athletic Conference) on Saturday, Aug. 31. The game is slated for a 6:00 (Central) kickoff.

6:00 kicks make up the next three home tilts. The Tulsa Golden Hurricane venture to Jonesboro on Saturday, Sept. 7. The Red Wolves will wait nearly a month before their next home outing, with the South Alabama Jaguars coming to call to start Sun Belt Conference play on Oct. 5. Three weeks later, the Troy Trojans round out the evening starts on Saturday, Oct. 26.

As the weather cools, Arkansas State shifts to 2:00 starts for its final two home dates. Games with ULM (Nov. 23) and Old Dominion (Nov. 30) will close out the Red Wolves’ home slate on consecutive Saturdays.

2024 Arkansas State Football Schedule