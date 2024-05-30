Arkansas State adds West Georgia to 2026 football schedule

The Arkansas State Red Wolves have added the West Georgia Wolves to their 2026 football schedule, according to a report by AStateNation.

Per the report, Arkansas State will host West Georgia at Centennial Bank Stadium in Jonesboro, Ark., on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2026. Arkansas State will pay West Georgia a $300,000 guarantee for the contest, which will also mark the first-ever meeting between the two schools in football.

Arkansas State @AStateFB has completed its 2026 non-conference schedule by adding West Georgia on Sept. 12. A-State will pay UWG $300k.

2026 schedule

9.5 at Memphis

9.12 West Georgia

9.19 at TCU

9.26 Kennesaw St. #WolvesUp — AStateNation (@AStateNation) May 30, 2024

West Georgia is moving up to the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) from Division II and will officially join the United Athletic Conference (UAC) on July 1, 2024. The Wolves are led by new head coach Joel Taylor, who was previously the defensive coordinator at Mercer.

With the addition of West Georgia, Arkansas State has tentatively completed its non-conference schedule in 2026. The Red Wolves are slated to open the season on the road against the Memphis Tigers on Sept. 5. One week after hosting West Georgia, Arkansas State will visit the TCU Horned Frogs on Sept. 19 before returning to Jonesboro to host the Kennesaw State Owls on Sept. 26.

Arkansas State is the second announced non-conference opponent for West Georgia in 2026. The Wolves are also scheduled to visit the ETSU Buccaneers on Sept. 19 that season.

