Arkansas State adds Southeast Missouri to 2025 football schedule

The Arkansas State Red Wolves have added the Southeast Missouri Redhawks to their 2025 football schedule, FBSchedules.com has learned.

A copy of the football game contract with Arkansas State University was obtained from Southeast Missouri State University via a state open records request.

Arkansas State will host Southeast Missouri at Centennial Bank Stadium in Jonesboro, Ark., on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2025. The Red Wolves will pay the Redhawks a $325,000 guarantee for playing the game, according to the copy of the game contract.

Arkansas State and Southeast Missouri first met on the gridiron in 1916 in Jonesboro and have played a total of 13 contests. The Red Wolves won the most recent contest in 2018 in Jonesboro, 48-21, but the Redhawks still hold the overall advantage in the series at 7-5-1.

Southeast Missouri is the third known non-conference opponent scheduled for Arkansas State for the 2025 season. The Red Wolves are also slated to play at the Arkansas Razorbacks on Sept. 6 and host the Iowa State Cyclones on Sept. 13.

The Redhawks now have three non-conference opponents scheduled in 2025 and can schedule one additional contest due to NCAA rules for Football Championship Subdivision teams (FCS) that season. Other opponents on the schedule include the North Alabama Lions on the road on Sept. 6 and the Sam Houston Bearkats at home on Sept. 13.

