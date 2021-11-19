Arkansas State adds Central Arkansas to 2024 football schedule

The Arkansas State Red Wolves have added the Central Arkansas Bears to their 2024 football schedule, A-State Nation has reported.

Arkansas State will host Central Arkansas at Centennial Bank Stadium in Jonesboro, Ark., on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024. The Red Wolves will pay the Bears a $350,000 guarantee for playing the game, according to the copy of the game contract obtained by A-State Nation.

Arkansas State and Central Arkansas first met on the gridiron in 1916 in Jonesboro and have played a total of 27 contests. The Red Wolves won the most recent contest on Sept. 4, 2021 in Jonesboro, 40-21, but they still trail in the overall series by one game, 12-13-2.

Central Arkansas is the fourth and final non-conference opponent scheduled for Arkansas State for the 2024 season. The Red Wolves are also slated to host the Tulsa Golden Hurricane on Sept. 7 and travel to face the Iowa State Cyclones on Sept. 14 and the Michigan Wolverines on Sept. 21.

The Bears now have two non-conference opponents scheduled in 2024 and can schedule two additional contests due to NCAA rules for Football Championship Subdivision teams (FCS) that season. Central Arkansas is scheduled to play at the Samford Bulldogs on Sept. 14 that season.

