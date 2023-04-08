Arkansas-Pine Bluff announces 2023 football schedule

The Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions have announced their 2023 football schedule, which includes five home games, a neutral-site battle, and 11 contests total.

UAPB opens the 2023 season on Saturday, Sept. 2 with a non-conference contest on the road against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane of the FBS American Athletic Conference. The Golden Lions then travel to Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in Memphis for the neutral-site Southern Heritage Classic on Sept. 9.

Pine Bluff’s Simmons Bank Field will host a Sept. 16 non-league battle with Miles College of the Division II Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC).

The Golden Lions then take the show on the road to start SWAC play the following week, venturing to Huntsville, Ala., to take on Alabama A&M. Additional road contests for UAPB include tilts at Mississippi Valley State on Oct. 14, Prairie View A&M on Nov. 4, and Texas Southern on Nov. 18

SWAC opponents running through the visiting tunnel at Simmons Bank Field in 2023 include Southern on Sept. 30, Alcorn State on Oct. 21, Jackson State on Oct. 28, and Grambling State on Nov. 11

Below is Arkansas-Pine Bluff’s complete schedule for the 2023 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2023 Arkansas-Pine Bluff Football Schedule

09/02 – at Tulsa

09/09 – Tennessee State (at Memphis, Tenn.)

09/16 – Miles

09/23 – at Alabama A&M*

09/30 – Southern*

10/07 – OFF

10/14 – at Mississippi Valley State*

10/21 – Alcorn State*

10/28 – Jackson State*

11/04 – at Prairie View A&M*

11/11 – Grambling State*

11/18 – at Texas Southern*

* SWAC contest.

UAPB finished the 2022 season 3-8 overall and 1-7 in SWAC play. This season will be the first under new Golden Lion head coach Alonzo Hampton, who came to Pine Bluff after serving as the special teams coordinator at ULM.