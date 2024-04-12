Arkansas’ 2024 season-opening football game moved to Thursday night

The 2024 season-opening football game for the Arkansas Razorbacks has been moved up two days to Thursday night, the school has announced.

Arkansas was originally scheduled to open the 2024 season on Saturday, Aug. 31 against the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock, Ark. The Razorbacks will now host the Golden Lions two days earlier on Thursday, Aug. 29 and the game will be televised live by ESPNU at 7:30pm ET / 6:30pm CT.

In their first and only meeting on the gridiron back in 2021, the Razorbacks defeated the Golden Lions, 45-3, at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.

In other non-conference action in 2024, Arkansas is scheduled to visit the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Sept. 7, host the UAB Blazers on Sept. 14, and host the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs on Nov. 23.

The Razorbacks are slated to host their annual Red-White Spring Game on Saturday, April 13. The game will kickoff at 1:00pm ET / noon CT and it will be streamed live by SEC Network+ and ESPN+.

Following the game against Arkansas, Arkansas-Pine Bluff will play non-conference contests against the Arkansas Baptist Buffaloes at home on Sept. 7, vs. the Tennessee State Tigers in the Southern Heritage Classic in Memphis, Tenn., on Sept. 14, and against the Central Arkansas Bears at home on Sept. 21.

The Golden Lions are scheduled to host their annual Black & Gold Spring Game on Saturday, April 27 at Simmons Bank Field in Pine Bluff, Ark., with kickoff set for 3:00pm ET / 2:00pm CT.

Football Schedules