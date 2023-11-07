Arizona State adds Cal Poly to 2027 football schedule

The Arizona State Sun Devils have added the Cal Poly Mustangs to their 2027 football schedule, FBSchedules.com has learned.

A copy of the football game contract with Arizona State University was obtained from California Polytechnic University via a state public records request.

Arizona State will host Cal Poly at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Ariz., on Thursday, Sept. 2 or Saturday, Sept. 4, 2027. The Sun Devils will pay the Mustangs a $625,000 guarantee for playing the contest, according to the copy of the contract.

Arizona State and Cal Poly first met on the gridiron in 1938 and played most recently during the 2015 season. The Sun Devils won all four contests, including a 35-21 decision in 2015, and each game was played in Tempe.

Cal Poly is a member of the Big Sky Conference in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS). So far this season, the Mustangs are 3-6 overall and 1-5 in conference play.

The addition of Cal Poly tentatively completes Arizona State’s non-conference schedule for the 2027 season. The Sun Devils, who join the Big 12 Conference next season, are also scheduled to host the Texas A&M Aggies on Sept. 11 and will visit the UNLV Rebels on Sept. 18.

Arizona State is the first scheduled non-conference opponent for Cal Poly for the 2027 season.

