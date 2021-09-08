Arizona, Hawaii announce future football series changes

The Arizona Wildcats and the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors have announced future football series changes that affects two contests.

Arizona was previously scheduled to host Hawaii at Arizona Stadium in Tucson, Ariz., on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, but the game was canceled due to the novel coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.

The two schools have agreed to reschedule the canceled game for Saturday, Aug. 25, 2029, which is Week Zero that season. Additionally, the game has been shifted from Tucson and will now be played at the new Aloha Stadium in Honolulu, Hawaii.

As a result of that game switching sites, the two schools have agreed to move the site of their contest scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025 from Aloha Stadium to Arizona Stadium in Tucson.

The game in 2020, now scheduled for the 2029 season, was originally agreed to back in 2012 as part of a home-and-home series for 2019 and 2020. The 2025 game is also part of a home-and-home series originally agreed to back in 2015, which also included a game in 2016.

Arizona and Hawaii have met six times on the gridiron in a series that began in 1951 in Honolulu. The Wildcats won the first five games of the series before the Rainbow Warriors recorded their first victory in the most recent matchup between the two teams, 45-38 in Honolulu in 2019.

Arizona opened the 2021 season with a 24-16 loss against BYU at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. Hawaii is 1-1 so far this season following a 44-10 loss at UCLA and a 49-35 victory at home over Portland State.

