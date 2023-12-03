AP Poll released following conference championship weekend

The AP Poll has been released following conference championship weekend, and the Michigan Wolverines top the latest rankings.

Michigan (13-0) moved up a spot to No. 1 in the AP Poll after its 26-0 victory over the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Big Ten Championship coupled with the Georgia Bulldogs falling to the Alabama Crimson Tide, 27-24, in the SEC Championship.

Georgia dropped from No. 1 to No. 6 as a result of the loss, while Alabama moved up from No. 8 to No. 5.

The Washington Huskies defeated the Oregon Ducks in the Pac-12 Championship Friday night and moved up a spot to No. 2. The Texas Longhorns also moved up four spots to No. 3 after winning the Big 12 Championship over Oklahoma State.

The Florida State Seminoles, who defeated the Louisville Cardinals for the ACC Championship, held onto the No. 4 spot.

The top four teams in the latest College Football Playoff Rankings are set to be revealed at 12:15pm ET today on ESPN. If the rankings mirror the AP Poll, the semifinal matchups would be Michigan vs. Florida State, likely in the Rose Bowl, and Washington vs. Texas in the Allstate Sugar Bowl.

SMU, who defeated Tulane in the American Football Championship, is now the highest ranked Group of Five team at No. 17, one spot ahead of Liberty.

Below are the college football rankings for Week 15 of the 2023 season (first-place votes in parentheses):

AP Poll – Week 15

1. Michigan (51)

2. Washington (11)

3. Texas

4. Florida State

5. Alabama

6. Georgia

7. Ohio State

8. Oregon

9. Missouri

10. Penn State

11. Ole Miss

12. Oklahoma

13. LSU

14. Arizona

15. Notre Dame

16. Louisville

17. SMU

18. Liberty

19. NC State

20. Iowa

21. Oregon State

22. Oklahoma State

23. Tulane

24. James Madison

25. Tennessee

Others receiving votes: Clemson 87, Troy 65, Utah 39, Kansas St. 38, Miami (Ohio) 31, Toledo 22, Kansas 8, Kentucky 4

Dropped from rankings: Toledo 23