American football schedule format set for 2023 through 2026 seasons

The American Athletic Conference football schedule format has been set for the 2023 through 2026 seasons, the conference announced on Wednesday.

Beginning in 2023, the American Athletic Conference will include 14 football-playing members following the departure of three schools — Cincinnati, Houston, and UCF — and the addition of six schools — Charlotte, Florida Atlantic, North Texas, Rice, UAB, and UTSA.

Each American team will play an eight-game conference schedule and will face the other 13 conference members at least twice during the four-year cycle, once at home and once on the road.

Under the new format, six matchups will be played annually: North Texas-SMU, UAB-Memphis, Rice-UTSA, Charlotte-East Carolina, Florida Atlantic-USF, and Navy-Temple.

Additionally, all 14 American teams will compete in one division as the conference has the past few years. The two teams with the highest winning percentage in conference play will advance to the American Football Championship Game.

“This scheduling model fulfills all of the objectives that we identified as we look forward to competition among our 14 outstanding teams,” said Aresco. “Most important, it is a fair model that has the unanimous support of our athletic directors. It allows for all four-year student-athletes to play at all of our venues at least once during their careers. It reestablishes some longstanding geographic rivalries and provides a foundation for new rivalries to develop. It also provides all of our teams with annual access to the state of Texas and other important recruiting areas.”

Listed below are the complete list of opponents for each American team for the 2023 through 2026 seasons:

FUTURE AMERICAN OPPONENTS

UAB BLAZERS

2023

Home: Memphis, USF, Florida Atlantic, Temple

Away:: North Texas, UTSA, Tulane, Navy

2024

Home: Tulsa, North Texas, Tulane, East Carolina

Away:: SMU, Memphis, Charlotte, Temple

2025

Home: UTSA, Memphis, Charlotte, Navy

Away:: Tulsa, Rice, Florida Atlantic, East Carolina

2026

Home: SMU, Rice, Florida Atlantic, Temple

Away:: UTSA, Memphis, USF, Navy

CHARLOTTE 49ERS

2023

Home: Rice, Memphis, Florida Atlantic, Navy

Away:: Tulsa, SMU, USF, East Carolina

2024

Home: SMU, UAB, USF, East Carolina

Away:: North Texas, Memphis, Florida Atlantic, Temple

2025

Home: Tulsa, UTSA, Tulane, Temple

Away:: Rice, UAB, East Carolina, Navy

2026

Home: North Texas, Florida Atlantic, East Carolina, Navy

Away:: Tulsa, UTSA, Tulane, USF

EAST CAROLINA PIRATES

2023

Home: Tulsa, SMU, Tulane, Charlotte

Away:: UTSA, Rice, Florida Atlantic, Navy

2024

Home: North Texas, Memphis, Florida Atlantic, Temple

Away:: SMU, UAB, USF, Charlotte

2025

Home: UAB, USF, Charlotte, Navy

Away:: Rice, Tulane, Florida Atlantic, Temple

2026

Home: SMU, UTSA, Rice, Tulane

Away:: Tulsa, North Texas, Memphis, Charlotte

FLORIDA ATLANTIC OWLS

2023

Home: Tulsa, UTSA, Tulane, East Carolina

Away:: Rice, UAB, USF, Charlotte

2024

Home: North Texas, Rice, USF, Charlotte

Away:: Tulsa, SMU, East Carolina, Navy

2025

Home: SMU, UAB, East Carolina, Temple

Away:: North Texas, Tulane, Memphis, USF

2026

Home: Tulsa, Memphis, USF, Navy

Away:: UTSA, UAB, Charlotte, Temple

MEMPHIS TIGERS

2023

Home: SMU, Tulane, USF, Navy

Away:: North Texas, UAB, Charlotte, Temple

2024

Home: Tulsa, UAB, Charlotte, Temple

Away:: UTSA, Tulane, East Carolina, Navy

2025

Home: North Texas, UTSA, Rice, Florida Atlantic

Away:: Tulsa, SMU, UAB, USF

2026

Home: SMU, Tulane, UAB, East Carolina

Away:: UTSA, Rice, Florida Atlantic, Temple

NAVY MIDSHIPMEN

2023

Home: North Texas, UAB, USF, East Carolina

Away:: SMU, Memphis, Charlotte, Temple

2024

Home: UTSA, Memphis, Florida Atlantic, Temple

Away:: Tulsa, Rice, Tulane, USF

2025

Home: SMU, Rice, Tulane, Charlotte

Away:: UTSA, UAB, East Carolina, Temple

2026

Home: Tulsa, UAB, USF, Temple

Away:: North Texas, Tulane, Florida Atlantic, Charlotte

NORTH TEXAS

2023

Home: UTSA, Memphis, UAB, Temple

Away:: Tulsa, SMU, Tulane, Navy

2024

Home: SMU, Rice, USF, Charlotte

Away:: UTSA, UAB, Florida Atlantic, East Carolina

2025

Home: Tulsa, UTSA, Tulane, Florida Atlantic

Away:: SMU, Memphis, USF, Temple

2026

Home: SMU, USF, East Carolina, Navy

Away:: Tulsa, Rice, Tulane, Charlotte

RICE OWLS

2023

Home: SMU, Tulane, Florida Atlantic, East Carolina

Away:: Tulsa, UTSA, USF, Charlotte

2024

Home: Tulsa, UTSA, USF, Navy

Away:: North Texas, SMU, Tulane, Florida Atlantic

2025

Home: UAB, Charlotte, East Carolina, Temple

Away:: Tulsa, UTSA, Memphis, Navy

2026

Home: North Texas, UTSA, Tulane, Memphis

Away:: SMU, UAB, East Carolina, Temple

USF BULLS

2023

Home: Rice, Florida Atlantic, Charlotte, Temple

Away:: UTSA, Memphis, UAB, Navy

2024

Home: SMU, UTSA, East Carolina, Navy

Away:: North Texas, Rice, Florida Atlantic, Charlotte

2025

Home: Tulsa, North Texas, Memphis, Florida Atlantic

Away:: SMU, Tulane, East Carolina, Temple

2026

Home: Tulane, UAB, Charlotte, Temple

Away:: Tulsa, North Texas, Florida Atlantic, Navy

SMU MUSTANGS

2023

Home: Tulsa, North Texas, Charlotte, Navy

Away:: Rice, Memphis, East Carolina, Temple

2024

Home: Rice, UAB, Florida Atlantic, East Carolina

Away:: North Texas, Tulane, USF, Charlotte

2025

Home: North Texas, Tulane, Memphis, USF

Away:: Tulsa, UTSA, Florida Atlantic, Navy

2026

Home: Tulsa, UTSA, Rice, Temple

Away:: North Texas, Memphis, UAB, East Carolina

TEMPLE OWLS

2023

Home: SMU, UTSA, Memphis, Navy

Away:: Tulsa, North Texas, UAB, USF

2024

Home: Tulsa, Tulane, UAB, Charlotte

Away:: UTSA, Memphis, East Carolina, Navy

2025

Home: North Texas, USF, East Carolina, Navy

Away:: Rice, Tulane, Florida Atlantic, Charlotte

2026

Home: UTSA, Rice, Memphis, Florida Atlantic

Away:: SMU, UAB, USF, Navy

UTSA ROADRUNNERS

2023

Home: Rice, UAB, USF, East Carolina

Away:: North Texas, Tulane, Florida Atlantic, Temple

2024

Home: North Texas, Tulane, Memphis, Temple

Away:: Tulsa, Rice, USF, Navy

2025

Home: Tulsa, SMU, Rice, Navy

Away:: North Texas, Memphis, UAB, Charlotte

2026

Home: Memphis, UAB, Florida Atlantic, Charlotte

Away:: SMU, Rice, East Carolina, Temple

TULANE GREEN WAVE

2023

Home: Tulsa, North Texas, UTSA, UAB

Away:: Rice, Memphis, Florida Atlantic, East Carolina

2024

Home: SMU, Rice, Memphis, Navy

Away:: Tulsa, UTSA, UAB, Temple

2025

Home: USF, Florida Atlantic, East Carolina, Temple

Away:: North Texas, SMU, Charlotte, Navy

2026

Home: Tulsa, North Texas, Charlotte, Navy

Away:: Rice, Memphis, USF, East Carolina

TULSA GOLDEN HURRICANE

2023

Home: North Texas, Rice, Charlotte, Temple

Away:: SMU, Tulane, Florida Atlantic, East Carolina

2024

Home: UTSA, Tulane, Florida Atlantic, Navy

Away:: Rice, Memphis, UAB, Temple

2025

Home: SMU, Rice, Memphis, UAB

Away:: North Texas, UTSA, USF, Charlotte

2026

Home: North Texas, USF, Charlotte, East Carolina

Away:: SMU, Tulane, Florida Atlantic, Navy