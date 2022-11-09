American football schedule format set for 2023 through 2026 seasons

The American Athletic Conference football schedule format has been set for the 2023 through 2026 seasons, the conference announced on Wednesday.
Beginning in 2023, the American Athletic Conference will include 14 football-playing members following the departure of three schools — Cincinnati, Houston, and UCF — and the addition of six schools — Charlotte, Florida Atlantic, North Texas, Rice, UAB, and UTSA.
Each American team will play an eight-game conference schedule and will face the other 13 conference members at least twice during the four-year cycle, once at home and once on the road.
Under the new format, six matchups will be played annually: North Texas-SMU, UAB-Memphis, Rice-UTSA, Charlotte-East Carolina, Florida Atlantic-USF, and Navy-Temple.
Additionally, all 14 American teams will compete in one division as the conference has the past few years. The two teams with the highest winning percentage in conference play will advance to the American Football Championship Game.
“This scheduling model fulfills all of the objectives that we identified as we look forward to competition among our 14 outstanding teams,” said Aresco. “Most important, it is a fair model that has the unanimous support of our athletic directors. It allows for all four-year student-athletes to play at all of our venues at least once during their careers. It reestablishes some longstanding geographic rivalries and provides a foundation for new rivalries to develop. It also provides all of our teams with annual access to the state of Texas and other important recruiting areas.”
Listed below are the complete list of opponents for each American team for the 2023 through 2026 seasons:
FUTURE AMERICAN OPPONENTS
2023
Home: Memphis, USF, Florida Atlantic, Temple
Away:: North Texas, UTSA, Tulane, Navy
2024
Home: Tulsa, North Texas, Tulane, East Carolina
Away:: SMU, Memphis, Charlotte, Temple
2025
Home: UTSA, Memphis, Charlotte, Navy
Away:: Tulsa, Rice, Florida Atlantic, East Carolina
2026
Home: SMU, Rice, Florida Atlantic, Temple
Away:: UTSA, Memphis, USF, Navy
2023
Home: Rice, Memphis, Florida Atlantic, Navy
Away:: Tulsa, SMU, USF, East Carolina
2024
Home: SMU, UAB, USF, East Carolina
Away:: North Texas, Memphis, Florida Atlantic, Temple
2025
Home: Tulsa, UTSA, Tulane, Temple
Away:: Rice, UAB, East Carolina, Navy
2026
Home: North Texas, Florida Atlantic, East Carolina, Navy
Away:: Tulsa, UTSA, Tulane, USF
2023
Home: Tulsa, SMU, Tulane, Charlotte
Away:: UTSA, Rice, Florida Atlantic, Navy
2024
Home: North Texas, Memphis, Florida Atlantic, Temple
Away:: SMU, UAB, USF, Charlotte
2025
Home: UAB, USF, Charlotte, Navy
Away:: Rice, Tulane, Florida Atlantic, Temple
2026
Home: SMU, UTSA, Rice, Tulane
Away:: Tulsa, North Texas, Memphis, Charlotte
2023
Home: Tulsa, UTSA, Tulane, East Carolina
Away:: Rice, UAB, USF, Charlotte
2024
Home: North Texas, Rice, USF, Charlotte
Away:: Tulsa, SMU, East Carolina, Navy
2025
Home: SMU, UAB, East Carolina, Temple
Away:: North Texas, Tulane, Memphis, USF
2026
Home: Tulsa, Memphis, USF, Navy
Away:: UTSA, UAB, Charlotte, Temple
2023
Home: SMU, Tulane, USF, Navy
Away:: North Texas, UAB, Charlotte, Temple
2024
Home: Tulsa, UAB, Charlotte, Temple
Away:: UTSA, Tulane, East Carolina, Navy
2025
Home: North Texas, UTSA, Rice, Florida Atlantic
Away:: Tulsa, SMU, UAB, USF
2026
Home: SMU, Tulane, UAB, East Carolina
Away:: UTSA, Rice, Florida Atlantic, Temple
2023
Home: North Texas, UAB, USF, East Carolina
Away:: SMU, Memphis, Charlotte, Temple
2024
Home: UTSA, Memphis, Florida Atlantic, Temple
Away:: Tulsa, Rice, Tulane, USF
2025
Home: SMU, Rice, Tulane, Charlotte
Away:: UTSA, UAB, East Carolina, Temple
2026
Home: Tulsa, UAB, USF, Temple
Away:: North Texas, Tulane, Florida Atlantic, Charlotte
2023
Home: UTSA, Memphis, UAB, Temple
Away:: Tulsa, SMU, Tulane, Navy
2024
Home: SMU, Rice, USF, Charlotte
Away:: UTSA, UAB, Florida Atlantic, East Carolina
2025
Home: Tulsa, UTSA, Tulane, Florida Atlantic
Away:: SMU, Memphis, USF, Temple
2026
Home: SMU, USF, East Carolina, Navy
Away:: Tulsa, Rice, Tulane, Charlotte
2023
Home: SMU, Tulane, Florida Atlantic, East Carolina
Away:: Tulsa, UTSA, USF, Charlotte
2024
Home: Tulsa, UTSA, USF, Navy
Away:: North Texas, SMU, Tulane, Florida Atlantic
2025
Home: UAB, Charlotte, East Carolina, Temple
Away:: Tulsa, UTSA, Memphis, Navy
2026
Home: North Texas, UTSA, Tulane, Memphis
Away:: SMU, UAB, East Carolina, Temple
2023
Home: Rice, Florida Atlantic, Charlotte, Temple
Away:: UTSA, Memphis, UAB, Navy
2024
Home: SMU, UTSA, East Carolina, Navy
Away:: North Texas, Rice, Florida Atlantic, Charlotte
2025
Home: Tulsa, North Texas, Memphis, Florida Atlantic
Away:: SMU, Tulane, East Carolina, Temple
2026
Home: Tulane, UAB, Charlotte, Temple
Away:: Tulsa, North Texas, Florida Atlantic, Navy
2023
Home: Tulsa, North Texas, Charlotte, Navy
Away:: Rice, Memphis, East Carolina, Temple
2024
Home: Rice, UAB, Florida Atlantic, East Carolina
Away:: North Texas, Tulane, USF, Charlotte
2025
Home: North Texas, Tulane, Memphis, USF
Away:: Tulsa, UTSA, Florida Atlantic, Navy
2026
Home: Tulsa, UTSA, Rice, Temple
Away:: North Texas, Memphis, UAB, East Carolina
2023
Home: SMU, UTSA, Memphis, Navy
Away:: Tulsa, North Texas, UAB, USF
2024
Home: Tulsa, Tulane, UAB, Charlotte
Away:: UTSA, Memphis, East Carolina, Navy
2025
Home: North Texas, USF, East Carolina, Navy
Away:: Rice, Tulane, Florida Atlantic, Charlotte
2026
Home: UTSA, Rice, Memphis, Florida Atlantic
Away:: SMU, UAB, USF, Navy
2023
Home: Rice, UAB, USF, East Carolina
Away:: North Texas, Tulane, Florida Atlantic, Temple
2024
Home: North Texas, Tulane, Memphis, Temple
Away:: Tulsa, Rice, USF, Navy
2025
Home: Tulsa, SMU, Rice, Navy
Away:: North Texas, Memphis, UAB, Charlotte
2026
Home: Memphis, UAB, Florida Atlantic, Charlotte
Away:: SMU, Rice, East Carolina, Temple
2023
Home: Tulsa, North Texas, UTSA, UAB
Away:: Rice, Memphis, Florida Atlantic, East Carolina
2024
Home: SMU, Rice, Memphis, Navy
Away:: Tulsa, UTSA, UAB, Temple
2025
Home: USF, Florida Atlantic, East Carolina, Temple
Away:: North Texas, SMU, Charlotte, Navy
2026
Home: Tulsa, North Texas, Charlotte, Navy
Away:: Rice, Memphis, USF, East Carolina
2023
Home: North Texas, Rice, Charlotte, Temple
Away:: SMU, Tulane, Florida Atlantic, East Carolina
2024
Home: UTSA, Tulane, Florida Atlantic, Navy
Away:: Rice, Memphis, UAB, Temple
2025
Home: SMU, Rice, Memphis, UAB
Away:: North Texas, UTSA, USF, Charlotte
2026
Home: North Texas, USF, Charlotte, East Carolina
Away:: SMU, Tulane, Florida Atlantic, Navy